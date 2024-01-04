On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
CRIME

Orem officials say 27,000-square-foot house fire is being investigated as arson

Jan 4, 2024, 3:21 PM | Updated: 5:41 pm

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

OREM — Orem fire investigators say December’s 27,000-square-foot house fire was intentionally set and are looking for the person responsible.

During Thursday afternoon’s press conference, Orem Fire Assistant Chief Shaun Hirst said the evidence at the scene indicated that the fire had accelerated abnormally inside the house.

“At this point in the investigation, from the fire behavior encountered during the firefighting and evidence found on scene, we believe the fire was intentionally started and that its rapid progression throughout the structure was aided,” Hirst said.

He said the home at 479 E. 1450 North was under construction, which is why the fire burned quickly, but the evidence shows the spread of the fire was aided.

Hirst said the items inside the structure and pieces of the structure have been sent to the Utah State Crime Lab along with other evidence for further analysis.

Investigation into fire at 27,000-square-foot Orem home could take days, firefighters say

Orem police Lt. Jeremy Jamison said the home was being returned to the homeowner since investigators had collected their evidence.

Both agencies declined to provide more information, such as how the fire was started and the possible suspects in the case since it’s an active investigation.

Orem police have set up a phone tip line at 801-229-7579.

Crime

