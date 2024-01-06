On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Brighton busy with night skiers heading into weekend of fresh storms

Jan 5, 2024, 10:56 PM | Updated: 10:57 pm

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


KSLTV.com

BRIGHTON, Salt Lake County — Brighton Resort’s parking lot was bustling Friday night, as skiers and snowboarders showed up to take advantage of the fresh snow.

The season started slowly, and Friday’s storm allowed people to make up for lost turns. Dying for some fresh flakes, the die-hards hit the slopes.

“Whenever the opportunity comes, when you’re getting the pow– you got to be up here,” said snowboarder Dillon Stone.

Stone even took off work on Friday to hit Brighton, especially after the way riding has gone so far this season, saying it’s “been way bad this season.”

The lack of storms has left some pass-holders holding off.

“Just this last couple of weeks, it hasn’t been snowing and so it wasn’t as great,” said Brighton pass holder Braxton Romans. He said he’s only been up four times so far.

Elba Galvez is in the same boat, also only snowboarding a few times this season.

“It just hasn’t been very motivating to be up here since there hasn’t been so much snow,” she said.

Skiers and snowboarders night skiing at Brighton.

Skiers and snowboarders night skiing at Brighton. (KSL TV)

Especially compared to last season’s banner year, this year has seemed pretty lackluster so far.

“I’d be here all the time, every week. And it was so much fun,” Galvez said.

That’s why, right now, simply any snow is good snow.

“Just snow, that’s all we need,” Romans said.

Stone could tell how much the incoming storm had already improved conditions Friday night.

“Yeah, definitely made a big difference for sure. We’re way better tonight than any other night,” he said.

Skiers and snowboarders are hopeful that with more storms on the way this weekend, this is just a taste of what’s to come.

Stone said he planned to be back throughout the weekend.

“I think she’s a late bloomer, so we’ll see,” he said of Mother Nature this year. “I think this winter’s got potential.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Outdoors & Recreation

A snowplow removing snow from Big Cottonwood Canyon's roads with a car parked on the street....

Emma Benson

Parking restrictions are in effect for Big and Little Cottonwood Canyon

Fresh powder is exciting for people heading up the mountains this weekend, but local officials are warning visitors of the new parking restrictions.

2 hours ago

woman injured in bed holding hands with a family member...

Alex Cabrero

Injured skier is recovering, mother says; resorts asking everyone to use caution

Karyn Ferran's daughter was critically injured in a skiing accident on Dec. 16, 2023 with another skier. Ferran says her daughter is expected to make a full recovery, although it will be a slow one.

2 days ago

The online petition asking the Cache County School District to reverse it's decision....

Mike Anderson

Parents petition school board to reinstate ski day in Cache County

A fight is brewing in the Cache County School District over ski day.

7 days ago

Craig Gordon (right) meeting Matt Long (left) for the first time after the tragic avalanche....

Alex Cabrero

20 years after fatal avalanche, an investigator and survivor meet for the first time

A survivor of the fatal avalanche near the Sundance Ski Resort in 2003 met the man who started an avalanche awareness program because of that incident.

10 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

Brigham City residents enjoy holiday fishing at Mayor’s Pond before dredging project begins

The DWR is permitting people to catch up to eight fish at Mayor's Pond in Brigham City ahead of an upcoming dredging project there.

14 days ago

Ice fishing is a great way to enjoy the outdoors during the winter months. (Utah Division of Wildli...

Mark Jones

Tips to keep you safe when ice fishing this winter

Ice fishing is a great way to enjoy the outdoors during the winter months.

16 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Brighton busy with night skiers heading into weekend of fresh storms