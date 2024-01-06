On the Site:
One dead, two injured after crash on I-15 in southern Utah

Jan 6, 2024, 9:39 AM | Updated: 9:51 am

One person died and two were hurt after this pickup truck hit black ice and lost control on I-15 ne...

One person died and two were hurt after this pickup truck hit black ice and lost control on I-15 near Cedar City, according to state troopers. (Utah Highway Patrol)

(Utah Highway Patrol)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

PARAGONAH, Iron County — A woman was killed while a man and baby were injured after state troopers say their pickup truck hit black ice and lost control on Interstate 15.

The crash happened before 1:30 a.m. Saturday on southbound I-15 near milepost 81 in Paragonah, which is approximately 20 miles northeast of Cedar City.

Troopers say the black Ford F-150 rolled and landed on the northbound side of the freeway, blocking both lanes.

All three people were ejected from the truck and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The man was taken to a local hospital by ground ambulance while the baby was airlifted to a local hospital. An update on their conditions was not immediately available.

Northbound I-15 was closed for approximately 2 1/2 hours for the medical helicopter to land and so troopers could conduct an investigation.

 

