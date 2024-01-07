On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Recent snowstorm draws skiers to Snowbird Ski Resort

Jan 6, 2024, 5:47 PM | Updated: 5:55 pm

Brittany Tait's Profile Picture

BY BRITTANY TAIT


SNOWBIRD — While there was little snow in Utah’s mountains during the month of December, January is off to a better start for outdoor enthusiasts.

Thirteen inches of snow fell Friday night into Saturday at Snowbird Ski Resort. Needless to say, the resort was busy on Saturday.

Roarke Robins is one of the many skiers and snowboarders who flocked to Snowbird on Saturday to take in some of the new snow.

“I have been skiing since diapers,” he said. “Got here 9:30 – 10ish and it was nice and bright.”

Robins recently moved back to Utah from California.

He said he’s missed the snow, but could do without the crowds.

“The buses were very crowded,” he said. “First stop and it already was full.”



More snow on the way to Snowbird Ski Resort

With an additional 5 to 9 inches of snow expected to fall Saturday night at Snowbird, and more than 40 inches of snow by the end of next week, the resort figures to be busy for a while.

“Folks are stoked on powder, and so are we,” said Riley Whitney, communications coordinator at Snowbird.

Skiers from other parts of the country are also coming to Snowbird.

“It’s fun – new experiences,” said Melanie Mosquera. “I am loving it.”

Mosquera is from Chicago and her only skiing experience has been in North Carolina.

“Definitely didn’t expect how deep the powder would be here,” she said. “Don’t get a bunch of that in North Carolina.”

Whitney says the resort currently says 158 inches of snow so far.

“And there’s more snow on the way this week,” She said. “So we couldn’t be more stoked.”

