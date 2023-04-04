Snowbird breaks all-time snowfall record

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Another Utah resort has set an all-time snowfall record as spring storms continue to bring feet of fresh powder to the state’s mountains.

Snowbird hit 785 inches (and counting) at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, breaking the previous mark of 783 inches set in 2010-11. Resort officials said they began officially measuring snowfall totals in 1971.

The season in numbers, so far: Total snowfall: 785"

Days with 6" or more of new snow: 48

Days of the season: 137

Base depth: 16 feet — Snowbird (@Snowbird) April 4, 2023

Nearby Alta Ski Area saw its all-time record fall last month. That resort passed the 800-inch mark for the first time ever on March 31.

Both resorts were open Monday, but state Route 210 was closed all day due to avalanche risk and natural slides coming down. The Utah Department of Transportation does not expect to open Little Cottonwood Canyon on Tuesday as avalanche danger remains high.

Alta announced it will not open Tuesday, and zero of Snowbird’s lifts were open as of 11 a.m.

Big Cottonwood Canyon was also closed Tuesday morning but has since reopened.