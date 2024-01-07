More snow on its way to Utah; Code Blue Alert activated for much of the state

SALT LAKE CITY — The next round of snow is approaching from the west and will reach the Wasatch Front by late Saturday evening. Late Saturday night, a Code Blue Alert was issued for 18 counties in the state.

According to KSL meteorologist Kristen Van Dyke, snow will develop overnight and continue through Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon, the snow will begin to wind down, and cold air will settle in.

Van Dyke says to only expect highs in the high 20s to low 30s on Sunday. That night the lows could drop into the teens.

Snow totals

Van Dyke says to expect 2 to 5 inches of snow along the Wasatch Front and 8 to 14 inches of snow in the mountains.

Areas along Interstate 15 in southern Utah could see 2 to 4 inches of snow, according to Van Dyke.

Van Dyke also says a dusting to 1 inch of snow is possible for St. George.

Monday is expected to be dry, but cold.

Code Blue Alert

With the incoming cold temperatures, the Utah Department of Health and Human Services issued a Code Blue Alert for 18 counties in Utah. Those counties are:

BoxElder

Cache

Carbon

Davis

Duchesne

Iron

Juab

Millard

Morgan

SaltLake

SanJuan

Sanpete

Sevier

Summit

Tooele

Uintah

Utah

Wasatch

A Code Blue Alert is activated when the National Weather Service predicts that the temperature will reach 15 degrees Fahrenheit for two hours or longer over a 24-hour period.