One storm done, several more storms to come this week

SALT LAKE CITY — The weekend snowstorm that moved through Utah left much of the state covered in snow. However, more storms are on the way.

According to KSL TV meteorologist Kevin Eubank, many mountain locations received between 8 and 14 inches of snow from the weekend storm. Valley locations got between 2 and 4 inches of snow.

Eubank says a few lake effect bands can be expected through Monday morning. While Monday will be dry, expect cold conditions. Eubank says Monday’s high will be in the 20s, while the low will be in the teens.

More storms coming

According to the KSL weather team, additional accumulating snow will be coming to the valleys of northern and central Utah on Tuesday. Snow is expected each day through the remainder of the week.

The KSL weather team says it won’t snow all day every day. However, snow is expected each day and will impact the commute.

Additionally, each storm has the potential to produce 1 to 3 inches of snow in Salt Lake City. And possibly 10 to 16 inches of snow over the next week.

Mountain Snow

The KSL weather team says the mountains in northern and central Utah will continue to get hit hard with snow. Due to the cold temperatures, this will produce light, powdery snow.

This will create three problems:

Due to the increase traffic to the resorts, slide-offs will increase.

The light snow will be blown around the in the mountains, making for hazardous travel conditions.

Snow and wind conditions will increase the danger of avalanches.

Cold Temperatures

Temperatures will be running five to 10 degrees below normal this week. The mountains will see highs in the teens and lows in the single digits or below zero.