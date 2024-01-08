On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

One storm done, several more storms to come this week

Jan 7, 2024, 6:02 PM | Updated: 6:11 pm

The mountains covered in snow in northern Utah....

The mountains covered in snow in northern Utah. Over the next week, several more storms will hit the Utah mountains. (KSL TV, Mike Anderson)

(KSL TV, Mike Anderson)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The weekend snowstorm that moved through Utah left much of the state covered in snow. However, more storms are on the way.

According to KSL TV meteorologist Kevin Eubank, many mountain locations received between 8 and 14 inches of snow from the weekend storm. Valley locations got between 2 and 4 inches of snow.

Eubank says a few lake effect bands can be expected through Monday morning. While Monday will be dry, expect cold conditions. Eubank says Monday’s high will be in the 20s, while the low will be in the teens.

More storms coming

According to the KSL weather team, additional accumulating snow will be coming to the valleys of northern and central Utah on Tuesday. Snow is expected each day through the remainder of the week.

The KSL weather team says it won’t snow all day every day. However, snow is expected each day and will impact the commute.

Additionally, each storm has the potential to produce 1 to 3 inches of snow in Salt Lake City. And possibly 10 to 16 inches of snow over the next week.

Mountain Snow

The KSL weather team says the mountains in northern and central Utah will continue to get hit hard with snow. Due to the cold temperatures, this will produce light, powdery snow.

This will create three problems:

  • Due to the increase traffic to the resorts, slide-offs will increase.
  • The light snow will be blown around the in the mountains, making for hazardous travel conditions.
  • Snow and wind conditions will increase the danger of avalanches.

Cold Temperatures

Temperatures will be running five to 10 degrees below normal this week. The mountains will see highs in the teens and lows in the single digits or below zero.

More snow on its way to Utah; Code Blue Alert activated for much of the state

 

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The First United Methodist Church in Salt Lake City serves as a refuge for those left outside in th...

Brianna Chavez and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Emergency shelters overflow as most of Utah remains under ‘Code Blue Alert’

A Code Blue Alert was issued in 18 of Utah's counties Sunday, which means that people all over the state are rushing to get out of the cold.

1 hour ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Provo woman arrested in connection to shooting death of her husband

The Provo Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night that left one person dead.

2 hours ago

FILE (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)...

Mary Culbertson

Local Smith’s evacuated for carbon monoxide leak by firefighters shopping for groceries

A Smith's grocery was evacuated after a local fire crew was shopping for groceries and encountered a smell of combustion.

4 hours ago

In 2024's first Sunday Edition show, Boyd Matheson looks ahead to the political races that will dom...

KSL TV Video

Sunday Edition: Scott Rasmussen

In 2024's first Sunday Edition show, Boyd Matheson looks ahead to the political races that will dominate headlines this year with the help of Scott Rasmussen, of RMG Research, who is a top political analyst.

7 hours ago

(FILE) - Cars on a snowy road in a canyon. More snow is on its way to Utah on Saturday night. (KSL ...

Mark Jones

More snow on its way to Utah; Code Blue Alert activated for much of the state

The next round of snow is approaching from the west and will reach the Wasatch Front by late Saturday evening.

22 hours ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Family displaced by house fire; no injuries were reported

Unified Fire Authority says a family has been displaced following a house fire Saturday.

24 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

One storm done, several more storms to come this week