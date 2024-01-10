New campaign underway to prevent road rage in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY − The Utah Department of Transportation and Department of Public Safety launched a new campaign Tuesday addressing Utah’s road rage problem.

The numbers are in, 40 fewer lives were lost on Utah roads in 2023 compared to 2022 but 270 lives lost in one year is still a number no one is content with.

DPS Commissioner Jess Anderson said, “While we want to celebrate, the improvements we’ve seen and continue on that trajectory, as we said, we recognize that statistics only tell one part of the story. We really recognize lives.”

There were just 187 days in 2023 when no one died on Utah roads.

Road rage is an increasing problem in the beehive state, which is why law enforcement dropped a new campaign Tuesday centered around the consequences of road rage.

“We have seen significant aggression in this area and particularly in the severity of road rage. An increase in the use of weapons, of actual shots fired, to vehicles colliding with each other,” Anderson said.

Experts say drivers may not even realize that they did something to anger another driver. Road rage triggers include speeding, weaving through traffic, and following too closely.

Amanda McNab from the Huntsman Mental Health Institute said, “When we were perceiving a threat, we’re thinking about the future, we’re thinking about what else may be going on and not necessarily thinking about where I am right now and how I’m getting there.”

To achieve zero fatalities and avoid road rage, it takes all drivers to comply with safe driving habits.

“People need to think about the consequences that these dangerous actions can have on both their own families and others,” Kristen Hoschouer from UDOT said.

You can avoid road rage by keeping a safe distance, reporting aggressive behaviors, and getting off the road if needed.