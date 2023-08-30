On The Site:
Road rage videos spark concern about the increasing trend in Utah County

Aug 29, 2023, 6:39 PM | Updated: 7:19 pm

Dan Rascon's Profile Picture

BY DAN RASCON


EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Utah County investigators are looking into another serious case of road rage in Eagle Mountain that happened a mile away from a deadly road rage case back in June.

On Saturday afternoon, two teenage sisters captured cell phone video of a gold car preventing a white car from passing. In the video, the driver of the white car eventually pulls over, gets out of his car, and then starts throwing rocks at the gold car.

“My truck almost got hit. My daughters are freaking out,” said Matt Myer, the sisters’ father who captured the video. “She’s crying. She’s freaking out because there are people doing this in front of her, and she can’t stop.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL 5 TV (@kslnews)


A short distance down the road, another car captures the two cars going by with a dash camera. The gold car can be seen on the dash camera racing through an intersection, swerving, and almost hitting the car’s driver.

“Out of nowhere, on my right-hand side comes this gold car,” said Bryce Robbins, who was in the car with his wife and three kids. “I honked at him, and he rolled down his window and starts throwing trash at me.”

It’s just one more serious case of road rage that Utah County Sheriff deputies say is increasing on our roads.

Utah County road rage victims share dramatic video of man punching their car

“Statewide, I think we’ve seen quite a few more of these road rage incidents happening. We need to fix that,” said Lt. Josh Chappell with the Utah County Sheriff’s Department. “If you are involved in a road rage, and you have the ability to disengage, do that. Take a deep breath.”

Thanks to the video, Chappell said they have identified the drivers of both of these cars. He said investigators are now in the process of trying to figure out what went wrong and whether someone could be facing charges.

Myer and Robbins both agree that drivers need to calm down.

“You got to slow down. You got to stop getting angry over some minor incident, whatever it may be. Nothing is worth taking another life,” Myer said.

“Stop. Take a step back. Think things through. It’s not worth the safety of others,” Robbins added.

