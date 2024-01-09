Breaking News:
Weather Alert
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WEATHER

Code Blue Alert issued for Salt Lake County

Jan 9, 2024, 3:50 PM | Updated: 4:33 pm

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY CARY SCHWANITZ


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County was placed under Code Blue conditions Tuesday as temperatures were forecast to plummet.

The alert is activated when temperatures are predicted to drop to 15 degrees Fahrenheit or lower, which includes wind chill, for two hours or longer over 24 hours. KSL meteorologists expect a storm to move in Tuesday evening that could bring severe winter conditions.

The Code Blue alert, issued by the Salt Lake City Council, prompts emergency shelters to expand capacity by 35%.

The following Code Blue emergency shelters are open Tuesday night according to a social media post from the Salt Lake City Council:

West Valley Overflow, 3381 S. Redwood Road, West Valley

Open 3 p.m. – 10 a.m.

Accepts men and couples.

Valley Behavioral Health, 1020 S. Main St, SLC

Open 8 p.m. – 7 a.m.

Accepts everyone, including families

Transportation from Homeless Resource Centers & St. Vincent de Paul’s to Code Blue shelters is available.

The timing of a pair of cold fronts headed toward Utah could make for tricky evening commutes in the state’s north half on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The first cold front is forecast to arrive in the Wasatch Front late Tuesday afternoon, continuing into the early evening hours, bringing heavier snow showers, according to KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson.

The showers, he said, could be “heavy” at times. Snow showers are forecast to linger overnight into early Wednesday morning, even after the cold front passes on through, before conditions clear up for the Wednesday morning commute.

The council said on its Facebook page and will update the page each day a code is called. It stated:

When the temp. is expected to reach 15°F within the next 24-48 hours, a Code Blue alert is activated, & homeless shelters & service providers increase their capacity & services.
To get more information on Code Blue, find resources, and sign up to volunteer at a Code Blue shelter, please visit tinyurl.com/HomelessnessSLC
If you or someone you know is seeking shelter or resources, please call 801-990-9999 or visit a Homeless Resource Center.
It also posted the same information for those who speak Spanish:
Hay transporte disponible desde los Centros de Recursos para Personas sin Hogar y St. Vincent de Paul’s a los refugios de Código Azul. Actualizaremos este post cada día que se llame un Código Azul.
Cuando se espera que la temperatura alcance los 15°F en las próximas 24-48 horas, se activa una alerta de Código Azul, y los refugios para personas sin hogar y los proveedores de servicios aumentan su capacidad y sus servicios.
Para obtener más información sobre el Código Azul, encontrar recursos e inscribirse como voluntario en un refugio del Código Azul, visite tinyurl.com/HomelessnessSLC
Si usted o alguien que usted conoce está buscando refugio o recursos, por favor llame al 801-990-9999 o visite un Centro de Recursos para Personas sin Hogar.

Snow squalls — intense periods of blowing snow that can reduce visibility and cause slippery conditions — are possible along the Wasatch Front, northern Utah and central Utah valleys as the cold front moves through, according to the National Weather Service. A warning for those will be issued by the agency should the need arise.

Weather conditions may also trigger squall warnings.

Intense snow could lead to emergency alerts on phones

Emergency alerts could be sent to cell phones on Tuesday as dangerous wind and snow conditions hit northern Utah on Tuesday and Wednesday.

These alerts are called squall warnings, and they’ve caught users off guard in the past. Snow squall warnings are alerts that should be read carefully because a snow squall can heavily impact a person’s commute.

KSL 5 TV Live

Weather

(KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin and Mary Culbertson

Intense snow could lead to emergency alerts on phones

Snow squall alerts may be issued to cellular devices during Salt Lake City's snowstorms to come on Tuesday and Wednesday.

3 hours ago

Snow falls on the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines amid a powerful winter storm on January 8. (Chip...

Elizabeth Wolfe, Robert Shackelford and Joe Sutton, CNN

Dangerous winter storm blasts Midwest with blizzard conditions and threatens Southeast with tornadoes and floods

A wide-reaching winter storm continues to pummel much of the eastern half of the country as it journeys from the Midwest up through the Northeast this week, knocking out power in several states and prompting the closure of highways, schools and government offices. Here’s the latest:

6 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Andrew Adams

Meteorologists, troopers urge drivers in northern Utah to watch for snow squall warnings, poor conditions

Meteorologists and troopers alike were urging people to be prepared and avoid travel when possible.

6 hours ago

Preparations are underway across the state as another blast of winter weather is headed across Utah...

Shara Park

UDOT preparing for next round of winter weather

Preparations are underway across the state as another blast of winter weather is headed across Utah.

22 hours ago

After the Salt Lake Valley's first major snowstorm of the season, more showers are projected to con...

Mary Culbertson and Josh Ellis

More storms moving in, bringing potential for snow squalls to northern Utah commute

Continued snow storms through the second week of January threaten commutes for those in northern Utah.

1 day ago

A man plows a snow covered driveway, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Derry, N.H. Some areas of New England...

Associated Press

A strong winter storm bears down on a large swath of the US midsection

A “highly impactful” winter storm is expected to dump as much as a foot of snow Monday across the country's midsection, where blizzard and winter storm warnings are in effect.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Code Blue Alert issued for Salt Lake County