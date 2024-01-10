Provo schools to start 2 hours late Wednesday

PROVO — Provo schools will start two hours later than usual Wednesday because of the fast-moving storm that moved into Utah Tuesday evening.

The Provo City School District announced the late start that also means school busses will collect students at “below bench pickup” locations. Pickup times will also be two hours later than usual.

“This means that school will start two hours later than normal at each school. For example, if your school starts at 8:30 on a normal day, it will start at 10:30 tomorrow. Schools will still release at their normal times,” the district said on its Facebook page.

There will be no half-day kindergarten, preschool or other midday or after-school programs in the district. Athletics — practices, games or competitions — will take place as scheduled as of press time. Anyone with questions is asked to contact schools directly.

For more information, including for below bench pickup information, click here and visit the district’s website.

The district said:

As always, parents are encouraged to do what they feel is best and safest when sending their students to school. Please communicate with your school if your student will be late or absent.