First wave of snow in northern Utah brings squall warnings, watchers

Jan 9, 2024, 10:28 PM | Updated: 11:58 pm

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — The first wave in a series of snowstorms expected to hit the Wasatch Front over the next week was highly anticipated and even had its share of watchers as it pushed south through northern Utah Tuesday.

“Here, it’s just crazy,” said Hayden Barry as he caught the sunset and watched the clouds move in Tuesday evening from a spot on the Ogden bench above Weber State University.

sun setting amidst clouds on a snow landscape

As a storm moved toward northern Utah, KSL’s weather team warned of intense snow. Reporter Andrew Adams took this photo before the storm hit Utah on Jan. 9, 2024. (Andrew Adams, KSL TV)

He was one of several people who stopped to take photos of the distinct evening lighting while catching a glimpse of the storm clouds as they moved into the area from the north and west.

National Weather Service SKYWARN weather spotter Bryant Kuns also perched himself on the east bench to track the storm as it moved into the Ogden Valley.

As a storm moved toward northern Utah, KSL’s weather team warned of intense snow. Reporter Andrew Adams took this photo after the storm hit Ogden, Utah on Jan. 9, 2024. (Andrew Adams, KSL TV)

“This is an ideal location that I have had all the time,” Kuns said. “It’s on our doorstep.”

By 6 p.m., the NWS had issued snow squall warnings as the fast-moving storm front brought strong winds, blowing snow and low visibility.

Within minutes of the alert, powerful gusts hit Ogden’s 25th Street as snow briefly fell at a high rate.

Minutes after that, the snow was practically done as effects were being felt on down into Salt Lake County and Utah County.

Kuns urged caution.

“Please be careful driving,” he said. “Be careful with going out and about tonight.”

Weather

backed up cars on Mountain View Corridor...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Stranded cars temporarily close Mountain View Corridor in Saratoga Springs

A snow squall stranded drivers on a portion of Mountain View Corridor Tuesday evening, prompting police to shut down a section of the road.

2 hours ago

The series of snow storms all this week are expected to bring a large amount of snow to our mountai...

Dan Rascon

Water supply will benefit from upcoming storms

The series of snow storms all this week are expected to bring a large amount of snow to our mountain areas and that's exactly what is needed when it comes to our water supply.

4 hours ago

UTA Bus...

Cary Schwanitz

Winter weather causes UTA to put busses on hold

The Utah Transit Authority put all of its busses on hold due to worsening weather conditions Tuesday evening.

5 hours ago

Sardine Canyon snowplows...

Mike Anderson and Cary Schwanitz, KSL TV

UDOT snowplows prepared for intense snow in Sardine Canyon

A winter storm was expected to dump up to two feet of snow to some parts of Utah over the next several days. 

6 hours ago

FILE (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)...

Forrest Brown, CNN

You’re trapped in a blizzard. Do you know what to do next to survive?

Tips for survival if you are caught in a blizzard.

8 hours ago

Cary Schwanitz

Code Blue Alert issued for Salt Lake County

Salt Lake County was placed under Code Blue conditions Tuesday as temperatures were forecasted to drop below freezing.

9 hours ago

