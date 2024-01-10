First wave of snow in northern Utah brings squall warnings, watchers

OGDEN — The first wave in a series of snowstorms expected to hit the Wasatch Front over the next week was highly anticipated and even had its share of watchers as it pushed south through northern Utah Tuesday.

“Here, it’s just crazy,” said Hayden Barry as he caught the sunset and watched the clouds move in Tuesday evening from a spot on the Ogden bench above Weber State University.

He was one of several people who stopped to take photos of the distinct evening lighting while catching a glimpse of the storm clouds as they moved into the area from the north and west.

National Weather Service SKYWARN weather spotter Bryant Kuns also perched himself on the east bench to track the storm as it moved into the Ogden Valley.

“This is an ideal location that I have had all the time,” Kuns said. “It’s on our doorstep.”

By 6 p.m., the NWS had issued snow squall warnings as the fast-moving storm front brought strong winds, blowing snow and low visibility.

Within minutes of the alert, powerful gusts hit Ogden’s 25th Street as snow briefly fell at a high rate.

Video from Lisa Bearde Taylor as intense winds pushed through Brigham City. A lot of eyes were watching this storm as it moved through Northern Utah. We’ll have team coverage tonight @KSL5TV at 10p #KSLTV #Utah pic.twitter.com/iWXiZm2tNQ — Andrew Adams (@AndrewAdamsKSL) January 10, 2024

Minutes after that, the snow was practically done as effects were being felt on down into Salt Lake County and Utah County.

Kuns urged caution.

“Please be careful driving,” he said. “Be careful with going out and about tonight.”