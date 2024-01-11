Breaking News:
Weather Alert
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

New center provides warm space for teens without heat, hot meals, dry clothes

Jan 10, 2024, 6:39 PM | Updated: 6:57 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


KSLTV.com

BOUNTIFUL — The Davis Education Foundation opened its seventh teen center Wednesday.

The Valhalla Student Center, located at Viewmont High School in Bountiful, gives students in need access to mental health resources, a place to rest, lockers, showers, washers and dryers, and a kitchen full of food.

“All young people deserve to be clean, to be fed, to be safe and to be warm,” said the foundation’s executive director, Jodi Lunt.

Foundation and district employees said winter can be an especially hard time for homeless and housing-insecure students.

“A lot of families are not able to pay to heat their homes, to put food on the table,” said Jen Harmer, the McKinny-Vento Coordinator for Davis School District.

She helps students and their families going through challenges. Harmer said in Davis County, there are currently 1,500 homeless students enrolled, and of those students, about 150 are not with a guardian. She said about 40 students do not have stable places to stay.

Some of the students make long treks to school in snow sometimes without the proper winter layers.

“A lot of our high school kids are coming to school and their feet are soaked because they’ve walked an hour and a half to get to school because they’re now staying somewhere else (from) where they had originally resided in,” she said.

“I’m giving out a lot of coats, blankets,” said the center’s coordinator, Zach Wheatley.

Wheatley, Harmer and Lunt said the new teen center will help those students stay warm, and stay in school.

“We can help them reset and help them feel more ready to take on any struggles that they deal with,” Wheatley said.

Harmer said when students are well-rested and not concerned with how cold they are, they will perform better in class.

“You’re worried about having to go home and be cold again, ” she said. “Or you’re having to worry about, ‘How am I going to stay awake? I didn’t sleep last night because I was so cold.'”

Students meet with their coordinator to access other resources their family might need.

“We’ve had kids that have roamed the county all night long because they had nowhere to go. But they’re at the teen center the second it opens,” Harmer said.

The district and foundation have plans to open a teen living center in Layton this year. The overnight shelter will give 16 students a place to sleep.

“Our teen living center came about because on Fridays, like this week, it’s going to be really cold once that sun hits its peak and starts going down, and our teens that have nowhere to go … sometimes they’re not welcome in their home, sometimes they leave of their own free will, but they don’t have anywhere to go,” Harmer said. “We can help them as much as we possibly can between our school hours, but then where do they go afterwards?”

She said the new center, scheduled to be complete before the start of the 2024-2025 school year, will give them a solution. Harmer said the new center, like the Valhalla Teen Center, will be the reason some students will be able to graduate.

“This overnight shelter will be massive to the lives of our students,” she said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

An aisle of snow shovels at Ace Hardware in Cottonwood Heights....

Dan Rascon

Hardware stores struggle to keep up with demand for snow removal equipment

A series of big snow storms across the state this week have hardware stores very busy as people rush to purchase snow removal equipment.

52 minutes ago

Lagoon Amusement Park's Primordial has earned national recognition. (KSL TV)...

Mark Jones

Lagoon’s ‘Primordial’ earns top national recognition

Lagoon Amusement Park's newest rollercoaster Primordial has caught the attention of the nation.

2 hours ago

Handcuffed man...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

West Valley man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting young girl who was petting animals

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man was arrested Tuesday after police say he sexually assaulted a young girl who was petting farm animals on the property where he was living. Yelsin Almonacid Canchari, 30, who is originally from Peru, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of rape of a child, sodomy […]

3 hours ago

A Provo woman accused of killing her husband said she shot him in self-defense. But police say the ...

Brian West, KSL.com

Provo woman who told police she shot her husband in self-defense is charged with murder

A Provo woman who is accused of killing her husband Saturday said she shot him in self-defense. Police say evidence indicates otherwise.

3 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Cary Schwanitz

Code Blue issued again in Salt Lake County

The Salt Lake Council called a Code Blue for the second straight day as a series of storms kept below-freezing temperatures over Utah.

4 hours ago

With the incoming snow and changing conditions, you may be wondering if an upcoming flight is on ti...

Karah Brackin

How weather is monitored at the Salt Lake airport

With the incoming snow and changing conditions, you may be wondering if an upcoming flight is on time.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

New center provides warm space for teens without heat, hot meals, dry clothes