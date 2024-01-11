Dr. Angela Dunn leaving Salt lake County Health for CDC

SALT LAKE CITY — Dr. Angela Dunn will leave her position with Salt Lake County Health to accept a new job with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Dunn, presently the executive director of the Salt Lake County Health Department announced her intent to move on Thursday.

“The hardest part about leaving Salt Lake County is leaving the honor of working side-by-side with each and every one of the Salt Lake County Health Department staff,” said Dr. Dunn in a press release. “I am fortunate to have such a passionate, talented, and dedicated team here at SLCoHD.”

Dunn became a familiar name during the COVID-19 pandemic when she was the Utah state epidemiologist. She left that role in June 2021. She is credited with reorganizing the Salt Lake County Health Department and leading that agency through an outbreak of monkey pox in 2022.

“It’s been my pleasure to work with Dr. Dunn,” said Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson in a press release. “Her ability to make critical decisions, grounded in science and compassion, has been invaluable to our community during challenges such as the COVID pandemic and beyond.”

Dunn was also the state epidemiologist during the 2014-2016 Ebola epidemic in West Africa. In 2021, Dunn was replaced by Dr. Leisha Nolen as the state epidemiologist.