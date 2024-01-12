Breaking News:
WEATHER ALERT
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

Quaker Oats expands recall of granola bars and cereals for salmonella risk

Jan 12, 2024, 3:31 PM

A recent recall of Quaker Oats granola bars has a local nonprofit organization scrambling to remove...

A recent recall of Quaker Oats granola bars has a local nonprofit organization scrambling to remove them from about 40 thousand meal kits before students head to winter break. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY JONEL ALECCIA, AP HEALTH WRITER


The Quaker Oats Company has added two dozen additional types of granola bars, cereals and snack foods to a December recall over possible salmonella contamination.

The company, which is owned by PepsiCo., announced the additional recall in the U.S. and Canada on Thursday.

The expanded recall includes Quaker Chewy Granola Bars and Cereals, Cap’n Crunch Bars and select cereals, Gamesa Marias Cereal, Gatorade Peanut Butter Chocolate Protein Bars, Munchies Munch Mix and snack boxes that contain those products.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has received at least 24 reports of adverse events related to the products initially recalled, but no illnesses have been confirmed to be linked to the foods, an agency spokesperson said Friday. Adverse events can include medical problems, but also complaints about off taste or color of a product, defective packaging or other non-medical issues, the official said. FDA will continue to investigate the reports.

Quaker Oats recalls granola bars, cereal to due possible salmonella risk

Salmonella infections can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and stomach pain. In rare cases, the bacterial infections can be fatal.

Consumers should check their pantries for any of the products listed and throw them away. The company’s recall website has additional information and details on reimbursement. ___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

A traveler walks past a baggage carousel at Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City ...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Using or extending travel credits so you won’t lose them

If a flight gets cancelled, the airline must give a refund or give travel credits to you, but some travel credits can expire faster than others.

20 hours ago

FILE - A United Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for take off from Denver International Airport,...

Associated Press

United Airlines plane makes an emergency landing after a warning about a possible door issue

An Airbus plane operated by United Airlines cut short a flight after crews got a door-indicator warning.

21 hours ago

HANOVER, GERMANY - MARCH 01: Visitors walk past the logo of online retailer eBay at the CeBIT tech...

Alanna Durkin Richer, Associated Press

Feds charge eBay over employees who sent live spiders and cockroaches to couple

Online retailer eBay has agreed to pay a $3 million fine to resolve criminal charges over employees who harassed a Massachusetts couple by sending live spiders.

23 hours ago

Jonnie Valdez (left) with his daughter Bambi Valdez (middle) showing KSL Investigates Matt Gephardt...

Matt Gephardt and Cimaron Neugebauer, KSL TV

Get Gephardt: Utahn fights to get $10,000 overpayment back from TV company

Imagine overpaying a bill by thousands of dollars and the company not sending you the money back. When that happened to a Utah man, he decided it was time to Get Gephardt.

2 days ago

Investigators are looking closely at the failure of a mid-cabin door plug that detached during an A...

David Koenig, AP Airlines Writer

Alaska Airlines cancels flights on certain Boeing planes for mandatory inspections

Alaska Airlines is canceling all flights on Boeing 737 Max 9 planes until Saturday while it waits for new instructions on how to inspect and fix the planes.

2 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Ogden man says his bank refused to stop a wire transfer scam

An Ogden man says getting his bank to help prevent a fraud scam that was actively happening in front of them was harder than expected.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Quaker Oats expands recall of granola bars and cereals for salmonella risk