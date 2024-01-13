Chad Daybell’s attorney files to withdraw from case due to lack of funds

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — The attorney representing Chad Daybell has filed to withdraw from the upcoming murder case Friday.

According to court documents obtained by KSL, John Prior, Daybell’s attorney, says his client has been declared indigent by the court and can no longer afford his services.

“Mr. Daybell does not have the ability to pay for counsel’s continued services and Mr. Daybell seeks the appointment of two capital qualified attorneys to present him in this matter,” the motion stated.

Click here for complete coverage of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial

In the motion, Prior said Daybell’s case is extraordinarily complex, and since the prosecution is seeking the death penalty, Daybell requires counsel to prepare for two trials.

“Reflecting this complexity and the work required to prepare and try this case, this Court has set aside two full months for a trial, and the prosecution team consists of no less than five attorneys from two county offices, including an out-of-state attorney hired at taxpayer expense,” the motion states.

Prior said the Daybell’s counsel would have to work “more than full-time, for more than four months without compensation and without the assistance of any other counsel.”

According to the motion, Daybell has consented to the motion for Prior to withdraw.

Prior said since Daybell is facing the death penalty and does not have money, he is entitled to the appointment of two attorneys who are “capital-qualified” at the state’s expense.

Daybell faces charges of:

First-degree murder for the death of Tammy Daybell.

First-degree murder for the death of Tylee Ryan.

First-degree murder for the death of J.J. Vallow.

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception for the death of Tylee Ryan.

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception for the death of J.J. Vallow.

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder for the death of Tammy Daybell.

Insurance fraud for a life insurance policy he held on Tammy Daybell. He received payment after her death.

Another count of insurance fraud

For much more on the Lori Vallow Daybell trial and those involved, please visit: KSLTV.com/lori-vallow-daybell-trial/