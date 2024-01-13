Breaking News:
WEATHER ALERT
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LORI VALLOW & CHAD DAYBELL

Chad Daybell’s attorney files to withdraw from case due to lack of funds

Jan 12, 2024, 8:14 PM | Updated: 8:28 pm

Chad Daybell and his attorney, John Prior, appear in a hearing on Oct. 29, 2020...

Chad Daybell and his attorney, John Prior, appear in a hearing on Oct. 29, 2020. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — The attorney representing Chad Daybell has filed to withdraw from the upcoming murder case Friday.

According to court documents obtained by KSL, John Prior, Daybell’s attorney, says his client has been declared indigent by the court and can no longer afford his services.

“Mr. Daybell does not have the ability to pay for counsel’s continued services and Mr. Daybell seeks the appointment of two capital qualified attorneys to present him in this matter,” the motion stated.

Click here for complete coverage of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial

In the motion, Prior said Daybell’s case is extraordinarily complex, and since the prosecution is seeking the death penalty, Daybell requires counsel to prepare for two trials.

“Reflecting this complexity and the work required to prepare and try this case, this Court has set aside two full months for a trial, and the prosecution team consists of no less than five attorneys from two county offices, including an out-of-state attorney hired at taxpayer expense,” the motion states.

Idaho court denies Chad Daybell’s motions to strike death penalty

Prior said the Daybell’s counsel would have to work “more than full-time, for more than four months without compensation and without the assistance of any other counsel.”

According to the motion, Daybell has consented to the motion for Prior to withdraw.

Prior said since Daybell is facing the death penalty and does not have money, he is entitled to the appointment of two attorneys who are “capital-qualified” at the state’s expense.

Daybell faces charges of:

  • First-degree murder for the death of Tammy Daybell.
  • First-degree murder for the death of Tylee Ryan.
  • First-degree murder for the death of J.J. Vallow.
  • Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception for the death of Tylee Ryan.
  • Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception for the death of J.J. Vallow.
  • Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder for the death of Tammy Daybell.
  • Insurance fraud for a life insurance policy he held on Tammy Daybell. He received payment after her death.
  • Another count of insurance fraud

For much more on the Lori Vallow Daybell trial and those involved, please visit: KSLTV.com/lori-vallow-daybell-trial/

KSL 5 TV Live

Lori Vallow & Chad Daybell

A judge has ordered the remains of Joshua "JJ" Vallow to be turned over to his family members. The ...

Larry D. Curtis

Murder victim Tylee Ryan’s remains to be returned to family

The remains of teen murder victim Tylee Ryan will be released to her family, an Idaho judge ruled Thursday.

22 days ago

FILE — Chad Daybell watches during Lori Vallow's extradition hearing in Hawaii on Feb. 21, 2020....

Larry D. Curtis

Idaho court denies Chad Daybell’s motions to strike death penalty

An Idaho court has denied Chad Guy Daybell's motions to strike the death penalty in his murder trial scheduled for 2024.

23 days ago

Lori Vallow Daybell sits during her sentencing hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anth...

Associated Press

Lori Vallow pleads not guilty to Arizona murder conspiracy charges

Lori Vallow Daybell pleaded not guilty to Arizona charges of conspiring to kill her estranged husband and her niece’s ex-husband.

1 month ago

Mug shot from prison...

Eliza Pace and Garna Mejia

Lori Vallow Daybell moved from Idaho prison to Arizona prison to face other charges

Convicted killer, Lori Vallow Daybell is no longer in the Pocatello Women's Correctional Center and now sits in an Arizona Jail.

1 month ago

FILE - Chad Daybell appears during a court hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho, Aug. 4, 2020. An Idaho ju...

Karah Brackin, Mark Jones, and Eliza Pace, KSL TV

Chad Daybell trial will be broadcast with certain restrictions, judge rules

An Idaho judge ruled Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2023, that Chad Daybell's trial will be broadcast with certain restrictions.

1 month ago

Chad Daybell and his attorney, John Prior, appear in a hearing on Oct. 29, 2020...

Larry D. Curtis

3 motions filed to prevent Chad Daybell from facing death penalty during trial

The legal team for Chad Daybell have filed three motions to remove the death penalty as a possibility in his murder trial next year.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Chad Daybell’s attorney files to withdraw from case due to lack of funds