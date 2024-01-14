Man dead after overnight shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — One man is dead after police said there was an overnight shooting in downtown Salt Lake on Sunday.

The Salt Lake Police Department said its investigation into a homicide started at approximately 2:37 a.m. Sunday. SLCPD received several 911 phone calls reporting a shooting near 300 East and 800 South.

“Officers arrived and found a man dead on the sidewalk,” SLCPD said in a statement. “Because of the circumstances surrounding the situation, the on-duty watch commander requested help for detectives assigned to the homicide squad and crime lab technicians.”

SLCPD said its detectives believe there was an argument that occurred before the victim was shot.

Officers said they have not yet made any arrests and that they will work with the medical examiner’s office to determine the victim’s identity, age, and the cause of death.

Witnesses told officers on scene that the shooter left in a car, but couldn’t tell what direction the car had gone in, or if anyone else was inside of it.