On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Salt Lake City church shelter in dire need of volunteers with second location opening

Jan 16, 2024, 7:25 AM

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A group offering an emergency place to stay for unsheltered residents needs more volunteers to stay open during this winter’s lowest temperatures.

They’re also seeing a high enough demand that they’re planning to expand to a second location in Salt Lake City.

Dozens of people lined up outside First United Methodist Church Monday night for Movie Night hosted by the Second and Second Coalition. People arrived more than an hour and a half before the front door officially opened to the public.

Inside, volunteers from different organizations and backgrounds began to gather and turn the church into an overnight shelter.

Wendy Garvin, executive director of Unsheltered Utah, warmly greeted people as they arrived to help during the cold snap. She was also trying to calculate how many people were planning to show up to volunteer.

They were short on their kitchen crew, leaving fewer people to make dinner and get hot drinks ready to serve.

Others quickly laid out pillows and blankets, arranged tables and chairs, set up a receiving and check-in area, and placed sleeping mats on the floor.

“It takes us almost 40 unique volunteers throughout the night to serve dinner, to help our guests while they’re sleeping, to clean up again in the morning,” Garvin explained.

People take on different shifts throughout the night. She explained that they haven’t had enough volunteers for the 80-plus unsheltered residents they serve each day.

“If we don’t have enough volunteers, then we can’t open safely,” she said. “That would mean we’d have to close down, and that would be a dire situation.”

Wendy Garvin talks with volunteers ahead of opening the emergency shelter at First United Methodist Church on Monday. (KSL TV)

Their goal is to stay open every night that temperatures fall below 25 degrees. On Monday, temperatures dipped well into the teens.

“We’ve had to take a break about every third night just so that our core staff can sleep because we also have day jobs,” Garvin explained.

They’ve had no problem filling up the church with unsheltered residents each night, sometimes having to turn people away. That’s why Garvin explained they’re opening a second location at St. Mark’s Episcopalian Church in a week.

It’ll make the need for volunteers even greater.

Garvin has been grateful for volunteers like Candice Simpkins, who show up every night that the church is open.

“You get to meet these people and you hear their stories and you can relate to them,” Simpkins said, of why she helps out. “We’ve all lost somebody. We’ve all struggled with some type of mental illness, depression, whatever it is, addiction.”

Simpkins said being able to help others by giving them love and kindness, can change everything for them.

“You just know that you’re doing the right thing,” she said. “It’s just the most rewarding thing to just get a hug and somebody to tell you, ‘Thank you.’”

Dozens walk into First United Methodist Church for the Second and Second Coalition’s Movie Night (KSL TV)

Joseph Leyba started volunteering recently and has signed up for three shifts in the last week.

“It’s really a way to connect with people that are experiencing some really tough moments in their life right now,” he said.

Leyba expressed that this is the way he wants to contribute to the community — by helping his most marginalized neighbors.

“I think at the end of the day, the people that are showing up here for support or services, medical intervention, or a meal, or maybe a warm place to stay — they’re people just like everybody else,” he said.

Enough volunteers showed up Monday night that Garvin was able to open the doors only a few minutes late after 8 p.m.

“Hey, my friends. How are you doing? You’re ready to come in?” she asked the more than 60 people standing down the entire block.

About two hours later, that number shot up to 75. Garvin expected that about 80 to 85 would seek shelter before the night was over.

“You get to see their faces, and they really start to warm up and they’re so happy to see us. And they tell us that they’ve missed us, and give us big hugs,” Garvin said. “And so it is really, really rewarding to be able to offer this service.”

Click here to learn more and sign up to volunteer.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

courtroom gavel...

Pat Reavy

2 men face 2 dozen criminal charges in Utah County church burglaries

Two men now face criminal charges tying them to a rash of burglaries at several meetinghouses of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Eagle Mountain in September.

10 minutes ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace

Video shows the moment a semitruck slams into a dump truck in Lehi

Both drivers survived after a horrifying crash on Redwood Road was caught on video Tuesday.

54 minutes ago

The next day, Tyler Mahoney returned to the site of the crash and found the wreckage of the semitru...

Andrew Adams

Utah man spots wrecked tanker during blizzard, rescues driver near Strawberry Reservoir

In the middle of a blizzard near Strawberry Reservoir, a driver spotted an overturned semitruck and drove the driver to warmth and safety on a snowmobile.

1 hour ago

FILE (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)...

Mary Culbertson

One person dead in Helper camp trailer fire

A body was found in an engulfed camp trailer in Helper, Utah, on Monday.

2 hours ago

Police at the Sinclair on 686 W Riverdale Road....

Eliza Pace

Ogden police release identity of man shot on Sunday, say he was suspect in scissors stabbing

The Ogden Police Department released the identity of a man they shot and killed on Sunday afternoon.

2 hours ago

A film still from "Reservoir Dogs" by Quentin Tarantino, an official selection of the From the Coll...

Larry D. Curtis

Sundance, at 40, counts down top 10 films from its history

As the Sundance Film Festival starts screenings this week, it's taking a look at some of the films that made it the leading independent film festival in the U.S. and one of the key film festivals in the world. It's a Utah-rooted festival that brings the eyes of the world to The Beehive State and sends films away from mountain screenings to a global audience.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Salt Lake City church shelter in dire need of volunteers with second location opening