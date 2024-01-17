On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GET GEPHARDT

Gephardt Busts Inflation: Credit card predictions for 2024 and what they mean for your wallet

Jan 17, 2024, 12:21 AM

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — When it comes to your credit cards, some things have changed while some other things could probably change.

KSL Consumer Investigator Matt Gephardt pulled out the crystal ball to try and predict with expert help, what it all means for your familys finances as 2024 moves forward.

Prediction number one: Credit card late fees will decrease this year.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau wants to dramatically reduce what banks can charge you if you make a late payment on a credit card. Their proposed rule hasn’t been made official yet, but LendingTree’s chief credit analyst, Matt Schulz, believes it will.

“That rule is likely to be finalized early in 2024,” Schulz said. “So, that’s a really good thing.”

Prediction number two: More people will pay their credit card bills late in 2024.

Though inflation is cooling, it is still higher than the 2-or-so-percent where the Federal Reserve Bank would like to see it. That means the rising cost of everything from groceries to health care costs is outpacing people’s annual salary bumps.

“So, I do think that it really is incumbent upon people to do what they can to pay those debts down,” Schulz said.

Gephardt Busts Inflation: Why you should think twice about signing up for store credit cards

And prediction number three is a happy one: Credit card interest rates are probably going down this year.

The Federal Reserve has already cut interest rates and probably will cut them even further, which means credit cards – competing for your business – will begin to roll back their high APRs. But an important note, Schulz said, don’t expect your credit card company to drop your rate automatically. Youre likely going to need to prod them.

“You’re probably not going to get that help if you don’t call and ask for it,” he said.

Gephardt Busts Inflation: How to tackle credit card debt

More welcome news for folks with credit card debt: prodding tends to work.

According to a LendingTree survey from last year, three out of every four people who asked for a lower interest rate on their credit card got one. Not only that, the average reduction was about six percentage points and that can be significant.

KSL 5 TV Live

Get Gephardt

For Kathryn and Paul England, a journey through the Wizarding World of Harry Potter began as magic....

Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt: Loophole in federal banking law leaves South Jordan woman out $20,000

Imposter scams cost Americans billions of dollars every year. When a South Jordan woman said an impostor tricked her into wiring thousands, she hit a loophole in banking laws which consumers need to know about.

8 days ago

FedEx had been sending packaged address to a Provo man to the wrong address for years. After speaki...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt helps Provo man after years of package misdeliveries

After years of a Provo man's packages being delivered to the incorrect address by FedEx, he decided to Get Gephardt.

13 days ago

$20 bills...

Matt Gephardt

How to avoid giving to a scammer posing as a charity

Charities all around the world are hopeful that you will be generous as the year wraps up.

19 days ago

Gift giving season is over and it's time to play the return game which, this year, is more complica...

Matt Gephardt

Buyer Beware: Some stores return policies have changed

Presents are now unwrapped and while there were winners, there were probably also some losers. Maybe you got something that doesn't quite fit. Maybe you got the same outfit as your bestie. Maybe you got something on which to jam that just isn't your jam.

20 days ago

street signs...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Get Gephardt: Map app confusion sends visitors, deliveries to wrong homes in Vineyard and Orem

An error on a popular mapping app has plagued two neighborhoods, miles apart in Utah County for years. Sick of food deliveries, packages, even vacationing renters going to the wrong place, residents decided it was time to Get Gephardt.

29 days ago

Imagine paying for two smartphones a wireless company sent you by some mistake they won’t fix. Wh...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt helps Riverton couple who say they’re stuck paying for two smartphones they didn’t order

Imagine paying for two phones a wireless company sent you by some mistake they won’t fix. When it happened to a Riverton couple, they decided to Get Gephardt.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Gephardt Busts Inflation: Credit card predictions for 2024 and what they mean for your wallet