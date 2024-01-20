On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

More snow coming to the mountains, valley to receive rain

Jan 20, 2024, 2:44 PM

The mountains covered in snow in northern Utah....

The mountains covered in snow in northern Utah. Over the next few days, a series of storms will bring more snow to Utah mountains, both in the north and the south. (KSL TV, Mike Anderson)

(KSL TV, Mike Anderson)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — While the state has seen a break in the snow the past couple of days, more snow is on the way to the state, at least for the mountains.

The KSL Weather Team says the West is experiencing a new weather pattern, similar to the one the state experienced in December. The Weather Team also says that a broken line of showers have moved into Utah. The showers will bring light rain to the Wasatch Front and snow to the mountains by early Saturday evening.

The storm will move to the northeast and will be in southwest Wyoming by midnight.

The National Weather Service out of Salt Lake City says snow is expected above 6,000 feet. It also says motorists should expect travel difficulties for mountain routes in the area. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through higher elevation routes this weekend.

The NWS says 5 to 10 inches of snow is likely in the mountains through Tuesday morning.

But that’s not all…

The KSL Weather Team says a second round of storms will arrive in southern Utah by Sunday morning. The storm will bring rain to the lower elevations and snow to the mountains.

As the day goes by Sunday, the storm will taper off and will advance to the East. Southern Utah will continue to see a chance for rain and snow through Tuesday.

Despite the improved weather, avalanche danger still exists, experts say

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Matthew Liu, Swan Saunders and Calvin Bishara pose for a photo after competing in a national pickle...

Cassidy Wixom

Orem ranks No. 2 in top cities in the nation for pickleball

Pickleball is one of the nation's fastest-growing recreational activities and Utah's pickleball scene is no different.

29 minutes ago

A Utah nurse is accused of dispensing morphine that resulted in a person's death last June. (Scott ...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Utah nurse indicted for alleged morphine use causing death of a patient

A Utah nurse is accused of dispensing morphine that resulted in a person's death last June.

3 hours ago

A still from Power by Yance Ford, an official selection of the Premieres Program at the 2024 Sundan...

LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

For Netflix documentaries, there’s no place like Sundance Film Festival

Ten years after "The Square," an acquisition that put Netflix documentaries on the map, the streamer is back at the Sundance Film Festival with an eye towards acquisitions and two very different originals.

17 hours ago

A group of snowmobilers in American Fork Canyon showed true heroism as they banded together to resc...

Kiersten Nunez

Video captures snowmobilers rescue man buried alive in Utah County avalanche

A group of snowmobilers in American Fork Canyon showed true heroism as they banded together to rescue a man trapped in an avalanche. 

17 hours ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

One person injured following a shooting in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City police are investigating a shooting Friday night in the Liberty Wells neighborhood that injured one person.

18 hours ago

Rep. Katy Hall, R-South Ogden speaks about HB261 at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 1...

Lindsay Aerts

Bill to replace DEI offices overwhelmingly passes Utah House

The bill to replace diversity, equity and inclusion offices in Utah's public schools is flying through the Utah legislature. It passed the House Friday morning and is expected be heard in a Senate committee by early next week.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

More snow coming to the mountains, valley to receive rain