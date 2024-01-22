Cedar City middle school to switch to online learning for carbon monoxide detector testing

CEDAR CITY — Canyon View Middle School will switch to online learning on Monday and Tuesday, while carbon monoxide detectors are are tested at the school by an independent group. The Iron County School District made the announcement on Sunday.

Detectors for carbon monoxide are located in every classroom, hallway and other public areas at the school. The testing is scheduled to take place Tuesday morning.

The school was evacuated last Thursday when 25 individuals were treated for carbon monoxide exposure.

According to the school’s website, the test is being performed as a precautionary measure.

“We are going above and beyond what would normally be expected in this situation to ensure that students and staff are safe in our school,” said Dr. Lance Hatch, superintendent for Iron County School District, on the school’s website.

According to the website, the building has been ruled safe for occupancy six times by three different entities, including the Cedar City Fire Department, the Utah National Guard’s 85th Civil Support Team and Dominion Energy. Those tests were conducted Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The school website says the 85th Civil Support Team conducted three tests on Sunday over a four-hour period, and found no harmful tests.

“Our job is to assist our local first responders in ensuring the public is safe. We have a robust complement of HAZMAT technicians and highly specialized equipment that is designed for situations just like this,” said Lt. Col. Rob Dent, commander of the 85th on the school’s website.