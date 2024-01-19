Canyon View Middle School evacuated, 25 individuals treated for carbon monoxide exposure

CEDAR CITY — Canyon View Middle School was evacuated, and several students and teachers were treated for carbon monoxide exposure.

According to an Iron County School District release, teachers and students were evacuated just after 1 p.m. on Thursday.

There were multiple reports of a strong odor in D Hall, which the district said was believed to be from ongoing construction.

As a precautionary measure, the Cedar City Fire Department monitored the air throughout the school and did not find any dangerous levels of carbon monoxide. At that point, students were cleared to re-enter the building.

However, a few students and teachers who were in D Hall reported minor symptoms such as headache, dizziness, or nausea. Paramedics tested the CO levels of the students in D Hall using a finger monitor, and about 25 individuals were advised to be further checked by a doctor because their levels were above normal.

The school said, “We appreciate the quick reaction of the fire department and first responders. We are also grateful for the fast response of students and teachers as they evacuated the building. We care about the safety of everyone in our schools and will take necessary precautions to ensure this does not happen again.”