Provo man killed in crash with a semi

PROVO — A Provo man died after being hit by a semi in Cedar Fort on Thursday.

The Saratoga Springs Police Department received a report of a car “swerving all over the road,” at approximately 7:40 a.m., according to a post on X by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

SSPD was initially unable to locate the car, but later responded to a crash on state Route 73 where the car drifted across the center line.

The male driver, 62-year-old Daniel Curtis Brock, was hit by an eastbound semi, police said. Brock was trapped for 50 minutes while Unified Fire officials extricated him, according to UCSO’s post.

The post states a medical helicopter flew him to the hospital, where he later died. The semi driver was reportedly uninjured, and a third car sustained minor debris damage.