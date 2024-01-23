On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OUTDOORS & RECREATION

First responders warn of ice-related accidents when the temperatures rise

Jan 22, 2024, 6:09 PM | Updated: 6:19 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON AND MICHAEL HOUCK, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — When temperatures rise, ice becomes an unexpected danger for hikers and other recreationists in Utah.

Sgt. Kyley Slater, with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, said a woman was struck by ice at the top of Waterfall Canyon Saturday. He said the woman went to look at the frozen waterfall, and a piece of it fell off.

“Canyon, ice, and waterfall, ice is very unpredictable, especially in warmer temps,” Slater said.

Initially, rescue crews attempted to get to her by medical helicopter, but ultimately, searchers helped her walk back down. She was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries.


Slater said it’s important to check avalanche and weather conditions before engaging in outdoor activities during this time of year.

“Many of the trails in northern Utah here all experience some kind of exposure to avalanche terrain as well,” Slater said.

He said some extra traction could help with walking on ice and snow. Slater said bodies of water can often have thick layers of ice in some areas but you never know when it thins.

“Ice is never 100% safe, so it’s always going to be different variables in whatever body of water you go to,” Slater said.

Captain Karl Walker, with the Brigham City Fire Department, said his department usually responds to nearby Mantua Reservoir typically at least once each winter.

“The freeze-thaw cycle really significantly decreases the strength of the ice. As a general rule, clear ice is better than, you know, snow-covered or cloudy ice that’s a little bit older. But again, it’s never a guarantee,” Walker said.

The Mantua Reservoir frozen over

The Mantua Reservoir frozen over. (KSL TV, Mike Anderson)

He said that no one should go alone while engaging outdoors; that way, someone could call for help if anyone got into danger. Walker also wants everyone to be equipped to deal with the ice.

“Something that people don’t think about is maybe some ice awls or some picks, large nails, screwdrivers, something that if you were to go in the ice, you know, you can get yourself back up onto the ice from the water,” Walker said.

You can view guidelines from the Division of Wildlife Resources and Utah State Parks.

KSL 5 TV Live

Outdoors & Recreation

Emergency personnel walk down Waterfall Canyon with a group of hikers on Saturday after one of the ...

Mark Jones

Hiker injured in Waterfall Canyon after being struck by a piece of falling ice

Weber County first responders say a woman was injured Saturday after a piece of ice fell on her as she was hiking in Waterfall Canyon. 

1 day ago

Matthew Liu, Swan Saunders and Calvin Bishara pose for a photo after competing in a national pickle...

Cassidy Wixom

Orem ranks No. 2 in top cities in the nation for pickleball

Pickleball is one of the nation's fastest-growing recreational activities and Utah's pickleball scene is no different.

2 days ago

A group of snowmobilers in American Fork Canyon showed true heroism as they banded together to resc...

Kiersten Nunez

Video captures snowmobilers rescue man buried alive in Utah County avalanche

A group of snowmobilers in American Fork Canyon showed true heroism as they banded together to rescue a man trapped in an avalanche. 

3 days ago

Burned Nordic Valley Ski Area barn...

Alex Cabrero

Replica of destroyed historic barn planned for Nordic Valley Ski Resort

The skiing was pretty good Friday at Nordic Valley Ski Resort in Weber County.

3 days ago

Slope measuring tool...

Shelby Lofton

Avalanche expert explains how to measure slope angles

Experts are advising Utahns to stick to slopes that are 30 degrees or less while avalanche danger remains high in most of the state's canyons.

4 days ago

chopper 5 video of snowmobilers...

Mike Anderson

Snowmobile association urges safety in the backcountry after two fatal crashes

Two deadly accidents are now under investigation in Wasatch County, each one taking the life of a snowmobiler.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

First responders warn of ice-related accidents when the temperatures rise