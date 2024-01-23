Woman killed in weekend wrong-way crash in Sevier County

UPDATE: The woman killed has been identified as Norma J. Jensen, 54, from Richfield.

ELSINORE, Sevier County — A woman driving the wrong way on Interstate 70 Friday night was killed in a crash.

Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened about 7:30 p.m. near the town of Elsinore, in Sevier County. A green Saturn car was traveling east in the westbound lanes for approximately 2 miles before hitting a Toyota 4Runner that was heading west.

The crash caused the Saturn to move into another lane, where it collided with a semitruck also heading west. The 54-year-old woman driving the Saturn was killed on impact, UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden said.

The occupants of the semitruck and Toyota suffered minor injuries. The road experienced lane closures for more than four hours Friday night while the crash was investigated and cleared.