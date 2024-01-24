On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GET GEPHARDT

How a little-known insurance report can save home buyers thousands

Jan 24, 2024, 12:05 AM | Updated: 12:14 am

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT AND SLOAN SCHRAGE, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SOUTH JORDAN — You’ve heard the phrase, “If these walls could talk.” Boy, wouldn’t it be nice if it was that easy when you’re buying a home that its walls could tell you what they’ve been through?

“This is most typically the biggest investment that someone’s going to make in their life,” said licensed realtor Jennifer Gilchrist with Keller Williams Realty.

She said there’s a little-known tool that can help you get a peek into a home’s history of damage: a CLUE report. CLUE, as in  Comprehensive Loss Underwriting Exchange.

The report holds seven years of claims involving cars and homes. Most insurance companies use it to help determine your risk. To home buyers, it shows previous claims for stuff like multiple burglaries, roof damage, and water damage such as from a sprinkler break.

“It’s flooding into the home, and they had to have a remediation company come in,” Gilchrist said.

A CLUE report is no substitute for inspection, Gilchrist said, but it can point an inspector to damage.

“You can then have your inspector check for mold on that wall to see if there were any repercussions from that, or if the job was remediated as it should have been,” she said.

In Utah, sellers are required to disclose known material defects, but Gilchrist said people can be forgetful.

Jennifer Gilchrist

Realtor Jennifer Gilchrist tells KSL’s Matt Gephardt how a CLUE report can benefit a buyer by revealing a home’s insurance claims history. (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV)

“Sometimes, you don’t remember things that happened a long time ago,” she added.

So, a CLUE report can fill in memory gaps. But it is only available to mortgage and insurance companies and the homeowners themselves. A buyer can’t pull a home’s CLUE report on their own. You’ll have to ask the seller for it.

“You can request that in the offer to be provided as one of the disclosures a seller needs to provide to you by the disclosure deadline,” Gilchrist said.

Even if you’re not buying a home, pulling a free CLUE report once a year is your opportunity to have errors fixed that otherwise could increase the costs of your home or auto insurance premiums.

To request a CLUE report from LexisNexis, you can call 888-497-0011 or request one by clicking here.

You can request a similar A-PLUS report from Verisk online or by calling 800-627-3487.

KSL 5 TV Live

Get Gephardt

a smashed car carried by a tow truck...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt: Little-known insurance report where an error can cost you thousands in higher premiums

We know errors in credit reports can lead to much higher interest rates. But there’s a different report where mistakes can cost you thousands more for your insurance.

1 day ago

Utah Consumer Privacy Act stating the new rules that local businesses need to follow....

Matt Gephardt

What Utah’s new consumer privacy protection law means for you

You cancel a service and within days your inbox is nothing but emails from the company begging you to come back, but a new Utah law is trying to prevent that.

5 days ago

Mike Allred...

Matt Gephardt and Cimaron Neugebauer, KSL TV

Stuck waiting on a refund, Aerosmith fan decides to Get Gephardt

When the Salt Lake City stop of Aerosmith’s “Peace Out” tour was postponed, fans were offered refunds. When a Sandy man struggled to get one for his tickets, he decided it was time to Get Gephardt.

6 days ago

Credit cards...

Matt Gephardt

Gephardt Busts Inflation: Credit card predictions for 2024 and what they mean for your wallet

When it comes to your credit cards, some things have changed while some other things could probably change.

7 days ago

For Kathryn and Paul England, a journey through the Wizarding World of Harry Potter began as magic....

Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt: Loophole in federal banking law leaves South Jordan woman out $20,000

Imposter scams cost Americans billions of dollars every year. When a South Jordan woman said an impostor tricked her into wiring thousands, she hit a loophole in banking laws which consumers need to know about.

15 days ago

FedEx had been sending packaged address to a Provo man to the wrong address for years. After speaki...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt helps Provo man after years of package misdeliveries

After years of a Provo man's packages being delivered to the incorrect address by FedEx, he decided to Get Gephardt.

20 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

How a little-known insurance report can save home buyers thousands