DWR seeking information about 2 mule deer illegally killed in Cache County

Jan 24, 2024, 12:04 PM

Conversation officers with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are seeking the public's assista...

Conversation officers with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are seeking the public's assistance after two mule deer were killed illegally and left to waste earlier this month in Cache County. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Conversation officers with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are seeking the public’s assistance after two mule deer were killed illegally and left to waste earlier this month in Cache County.

According to a news release from the DWR, officers were notified on Jan. 5 of two dead deer near the Porcupine Reservoir boat ramp. Once on scene officers were able to determine the carcasses were that of a doe and a yearling buck.

Mule deer killed

Through their investigation, officers were able to determine that the deer were shot multiple times by a .22-caliber weapon. Officers also say the incident happened sometime between Jan. 2-5. The DWR also points out there were no deer hunts in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the DWR. The DWR has four ways that you can report a wildlife-related crime.

If you report a crime through the website, the DWR says contact with a officer may be limited.

Additionally, the DWR says a reward may be possible for information that leads to a successful prosecution of those responsible.

In 2023, the DWR says more than 1,050 wild animals and fish were killed illegally, which the value is more than $619,000.

