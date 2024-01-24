‘Complicated’ winter storm to impact Utah valleys Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY — Another storm is headed for Utah’s Wasatch Front on Thursday; this time, KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson said the forecast is a bit complicated.

“Low pressure in the Pacific Northwest — that’s our next player,” Johnson said. “Gonna be bringing in valley rain, mountain snow; but we could see a rain-snow mix in the valleys as well.”

Storm clouds will continue to form Wednesday afternoon and evening and will set Thursday morning up for a wet commute, he said. By 5 a.m. Thursday, there could be a rain-snow mix, or possibly heavier snow. The storm is expected to start in northern valleys and work its way to central and southern areas of the state later in the day.

According to Johnson, the reason for the complication is because the snow line will hover over the valley floor. If the precipitation is heavy enough, it will drag down cooler air from the upper atmosphere and cause more snow in the valley. Regardless, travelers should be prepared for snow.

THURSDAY STORM: The snow line will hover the valley floor again tomorrow. Rain/snow showers pick up just in time for the a.m. commute. #utwx Northern Valleys: Rain-2″

Northern Mtns: 4-8″

Cottonwoods: 6-12″

Central Mtns: 3-6″

Southern Valleys: .10-.30″(rain)

Southern Mtns: 5-10″ pic.twitter.com/R8RzVqHFxK — Matthew Johnson (@KSL_Matt) January 24, 2024

Precipitation totals between Thursday morning and Friday morning are forecasted possibly at less than an inch. Unless that snow line is dragged further down into the valley, which may yield about two inches of snow in Utah’s valleys. Johnson said Utah’s southern mountains will be hit the hardest with an estimated 5 to 10 inches of snow, with northern mountains at about 4 to 8 inches.

Due to the precipitation forecast in Utah’s mountains, a 24-hour weather advisory alert may be issued for canyon roads starting Wednesday evening.

By the time commuters are ready to be out the door on Friday morning, the storm is likely to be clear.