On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WEATHER

‘Complicated’ winter storm to impact Utah valleys Thursday

Jan 24, 2024, 4:51 PM

Motorists drive in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Dec. 1. Storms have continued into January and another ...

Motorists drive in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Dec. 1. Storms have continued into January and another is forecasted in Utah valleys on Thursday, with a chance of rain-snow mix. (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

(Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Another storm is headed for Utah’s Wasatch Front on Thursday; this time, KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson said the forecast is a bit complicated.

“Low pressure in the Pacific Northwest — that’s our next player,” Johnson said. “Gonna be bringing in valley rain, mountain snow; but we could see a rain-snow mix in the valleys as well.”

Storm clouds will continue to form Wednesday afternoon and evening and will set Thursday morning up for a wet commute, he said. By 5 a.m. Thursday, there could be a rain-snow mix, or possibly heavier snow. The storm is expected to start in northern valleys and work its way to central and southern areas of the state later in the day.

According to Johnson, the reason for the complication is because the snow line will hover over the valley floor. If the precipitation is heavy enough, it will drag down cooler air from the upper atmosphere and cause more snow in the valley. Regardless, travelers should be prepared for snow.

Precipitation totals between Thursday morning and Friday morning are forecasted possibly at less than an inch. Unless that snow line is dragged further down into the valley, which may yield about two inches of snow in Utah’s valleys. Johnson said Utah’s southern mountains will be hit the hardest with an estimated 5 to 10 inches of snow, with northern mountains at about 4 to 8 inches.

Due to the precipitation forecast in Utah’s mountains, a 24-hour weather advisory alert may be issued for canyon roads starting Wednesday evening.

By the time commuters are ready to be out the door on Friday morning, the storm is likely to be clear.

KSL 5 TV Live

Weather

A sail boat on the Great Salt Lake...

Carter WIlliams, KSL.com

Should the Great Salt Lake be considered a person? Group says yes, Utah bill says no

A bill passed the senate which prohibits legislation from giving extra rights to the Great Salt Lake.

22 hours ago

A man ice fishing on the Mantua Reservoir...

Mike Anderson and Michael Houck, KSL TV

First responders warn of ice-related accidents when the temperatures rise

First responders say that ice is becoming an unexpected danger for hikers and other recreationists in Utah.

2 days ago

The mountains covered in snow in northern Utah....

Mark Jones

More snow coming to the mountains, valley to receive rain

While the state has seen a break in the snow the past couple of days, more snow is on the way to the state, at least for the mountains.

4 days ago

A slab of ice from the top of a vehicle was launched into oncoming traffic and another driver's win...

Britt Johnson

Sheet of ice flies through car’s windshield, injuring driver

A slab of ice from the top of a fast-moving trailer was launched into oncoming traffic and another driver’s windshield on Monday.

5 days ago

The rocks near the road on the Provo Canyon....

Andrew Adams

UDOT: Team to evaluate hillside after massive rocks fall near mouth of Provo Canyon

A geotechnical team will evaluate a hillside near Provo Canyon's mouth after large chunks of rock fell next to U.S. Route 189 over the weekend. 

6 days ago

I-80 near Evanston, Wyoming where truckers pass by....

Alex Cabrero

New truck lot to be built near Evanston to help with I-80 winter closures

Evanston is looking to build a lot for truckers who need a place to stay when I-80 shuts down because of weather.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

‘Complicated’ winter storm to impact Utah valleys Thursday