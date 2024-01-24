On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Man arrested outside Taylor Swift’s Manhattan townhouse reportedly spotted there about 30 times

Jan 24, 2024, 4:35 PM

FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,...

FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," Oct. 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. Swift's townhouse in New York City appears to have been the target of another break-in attempt, this time by a man who was arrested near the singer's Tribeca home Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, as police responded to a report of a disorderly person. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A man charged with stalking and harassment after his arrest near singer Taylor Swift’s Manhattan townhouse had been spotted there dozens of times in the past two months and was repeatedly asked to leave, according to court documents released Wednesday.

David Crowe, 33, of Seattle was taken into custody Monday evening by officers responding to complaints of an emotionally disturbed man acting erratically near Swift’s home in the exclusive Tribeca neighborhood, a New York Police Department spokesperson said.

Crowe was arraigned Wednesday on stalking and harassment charges and given supervised release. The prosecutor’s request for an order of protection was granted, according to a spokesperson from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office.

The complaint against Crowe says an unidentified security worker had spotted him near Swift’s townhouse about 30 times since Nov. 25. Crowe was asked about 10 times not to approach the building or to leave, according to the complaint.

In seeking supervised release, Assistant District Attorney Harriet Jiranek said Crowe’s “continued conduct in showing up to this location despite numerous directives to leave shows a clear risk that the defendant will not abide by court orders to return to court. ”

The Associated Press left a phone message seeking comment with Crowe’s attorney in the public defender’s office.

It was unclear if Swift was home on Monday when Crowe was taken into custody. The AP sent an email seeking comment Tuesday to a representative for the singer.

Swift on Sunday was in the Buffalo, New York, area, where her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, played against the Buffalo Bills in an NFL playoff game. The Chiefs won 27-24.

Swift’s Manhattan townhouse has been the scene of several break-ins when Swift wasn’t there, including by some who were identified as stalkers.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Police in front of the home where the fatal shooting happened....

Eliza Pace and Garna Mejia, KSL TV

One dead in police shooting in Bluffdale

One person was killed in a police shooting in Bluffdale on Wednesday morning. 

6 hours ago

Conversation officers with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are seeking the public's assista...

Mark Jones

DWR seeking information about 2 mule deer illegally killed in Cache County

Conversation officers with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are seeking the public's assistance after two mule deer were killed illegally and left to waste earlier this month in Cache County.

6 hours ago

Nicholas Rossi waves as he leaves the Edinburgh Sheriff and Justice of the Peace Court in Edinburgh...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Rossi refuses to show up to initial Utah County hearing on rape charge

A man extradited from Scotland to face rape charges in Utah, whose odd behavior has garnered international headlines, declined to show up for his initial court appearance.

1 day ago

Former U.S. Rep. George Santos, right, leaves federal court with his attorney, Joseph Murray, Tuesd...

Philip Marcelo, The Associated Press

George Santos says he doesn’t plan to vote in the special election to fill his former seat

Former U.S. Rep. George Santos says he doesn't plan to vote in next month’s special election to fill his now vacant seat in Congress.

1 day ago

Death row inmate Ralph Menzies attends 3rd District Court in West Jordan, Oct. 3, 2007. Attorneys f...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Attorneys for death row inmate call for competency exam, say Menzies has dementia

Attorneys for death row inmate Ralph Leroy Menzies have requested a competency examination, claiming he now has dementia and executing him would be unconstitutional.

1 day ago

The death of a first grade teacher in Parowan last month is being treated as an aggravated murder i...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Death of Parowan teacher now considered an aggravated murder investigation

The death of a first grade teacher in her Parowan home last month is being treated as an aggravated murder investigation, according to newly unsealed court documents.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Man arrested outside Taylor Swift’s Manhattan townhouse reportedly spotted there about 30 times