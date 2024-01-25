On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

HEALTH

New York dancer dies after eating mislabeled cookies that contained peanuts

Jan 25, 2024, 2:26 PM

FILE - Cookies cool on a table on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2013, in Enid, Okla. Holiday meals may be chan...

FILE - Cookies cool on a table on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2013, in Enid, Okla. Holiday meals may be changing for millions of Americans struggling with obesity and taking a new generation of weight-loss drugs in 2023. Experts and consumers say the drugs are shifting dining habits and social norms around food-centric holidays like Thanksgiving, Passover and Christmas. (Bonnie Vculek/The Enid News & Eagle via AP, File)

(Bonnie Vculek/The Enid News & Eagle via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A New York City woman died after eating a mislabeled cookie containing peanuts, part of a batch that has since been recalled.

Stew Leonard’s announced Tuesday that Vanilla Florentine Cookies sold in its grocery stores in Danbury and Newington in Connecticut from Nov. 6 to Dec. 31 were being recalled in partnership with the Food and Drug Administration. The retailer said about 500 packages of the holiday cookies were sold.

The cookies contained peanuts as an unlisted ingredient and a New York resident died after eating them at a social gathering in Connecticut, state health and consumer protection officials said.

That person was identified Thursday as Órla Baxendale by a law firm representing her interests. Baxendale died Jan. 11 after suffering anaphylactic shock resulting from a severe allergic reaction, according to a post on the website for Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf.

Baxendale was born in East Lancashire in England and moved to the city to pursue a career as a dancer, according to the post.

“Her passion for dance extended well beyond a single discipline as she was an exquisite ballet, contemporary, and Irish step dancer,” read an online obituary for Baxendale.

The cookies were produced by the Long Island-based wholesaler Cookies United and labeled with the Stew Leonard’s brand name, according to state officials.

Stew Leonard Jr., president and CEO of the retailer, said in a video posted Wednesday that the supplier went from soy nuts to peanuts in the recipe without notifying their chief safety officer.

Cookies United said in a release that they notified Stew Leonard’s last July that the product contained peanuts and that all products shipped to the retailer had been labeled accordingly. Cookies United said the incorrect label was created by Stew Leonard’s.

KSL 5 TV Live

Health

Steve Adams on dialysis...

Emma Benson

Are you at risk for kidney disease? 

Steve Adams is not afraid of making friends, even at the dialysis center. 

20 minutes ago

Robitussin recall...

Amanda Musa, CNN

Robitussin cough syrups recalled nationwide due to microbial contamination

Some Robitussin Honey cough syrups sold nationwide are being recalled because of microbial contamination, according to an announcement posted Thursday.

3 hours ago

In this photo provided by researchers in January 2024, Dr. Yilai Shu examines a young patient at th...

Associated Press

Experimental gene therapy allows kids with inherited deafness to hear

A small study published Wednesday documents significantly restored hearing in five of six kids treated in China.

1 day ago

The FDA recalled certain apple puree and applesauce products from three brands of fruit pouches: Wa...

Jacqueline Howard, CNN

Cinnamon applesauce pouches were never tested for heavy metals at Ecuador plant, FDA inspection finds

Lead-contaminated cinnamon applesauce pouches that may have sickened hundreds of children in the United States were not tested for heavy metals during their manufacture at an Austrofood facility in Ecuador, according to an inspection report from the US Food and Drug Administration.

1 day ago

The Drug Enforcement Administration says more than 388 million lethal doses of fentanyl were seized...

Karah Brackin

How a Utah company changed the game in fighting illegal opioid scourge

The Drug Enforcement Administration says more than 388 million lethal doses of fentanyl were seized in 2023. 

2 days ago

Canyon View Middle School will return to in-person learning on Wednesday. The school had switched t...

Mark Jones

Students to return to Canyon View Middle School after carbon monoxide evacuation

Canyon View Middle School will be returning to in-person learning on Wednesday after multiple tests cleared the building safe for occupancy.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

New York dancer dies after eating mislabeled cookies that contained peanuts