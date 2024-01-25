On the Site:
Stop For Students
Robitussin cough syrups recalled nationwide due to microbial contamination

Jan 25, 2024, 3:24 PM

Robitussin recall...

Haleon has recalled eight lots of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult with expiration dates through 2025 and 2026. (FDA)

(FDA)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY AMANDA MUSA, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Some Robitussin Honey cough syrups sold nationwide are being recalled because of microbial contamination, according to an announcement posted Thursday.

The consumer healthcare company, Haleon, is voluntarily recalling eight lots of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult with expiration dates through 2025 and 2026.

Immunocompromised people who use the products could experience “severe or life-threatening adverse events” such as fungemia — fungus in the blood — or a fungal infection, according to Haleon. In healthy individuals, life-threatening infections are not likely to occur.

“However, the occurrence of an infection that may necessitate medical intervention cannot be completely ruled out,” the announcement said.

To date, Haleon has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall, the company said.

Robitussin Honey CF Max Day and Nighttime are cough syrups intended to relieve cold or flu symptoms, hay fever, or other respiratory allergies. This recall covers the following lots:

  • Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult 4oz: T10810 — October 31, 2025
  • Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult 8oz: T08730, T08731, T08732, T08733 — May 31, 2025 and T10808 — September 30, 2025
  • Robitussin Honey CF Max NT Adult 8oz: T08740, T08742 — June 30, 2026

“Haleon is notifying its distributors and customers directly and has provided them with instructions for the return of all recalled products,” the company said. “Consumers that have purchased the product listed should stop consumption immediately.”

Contact your healthcare provider immediately if you or someone you know has experienced problems that may be related to these products, Haleon said.

Adverse reactions to these products should be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

