On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Major Brent Taylor Foundation wants to send all of Utah’s Gold Star families to 9/11 memorial

Jan 25, 2024, 6:38 PM

Garna Mejia's Profile Picture

BY GARNA MEJIA


KSLTV.com

NORTH OGDEN — The Major Brent Taylor Foundation is looking for Utah’s Gold Star families who lost a loved one in the Global War on Terrorism.

The foundation estimates some 80 families live in Utah and wants to invite them to visit the Global War on Terrorism Memorial in Columbus, Georgia. The names of over 7,000 soldiers killed in action overseas since 9/11 are etched on the monument.

“Think Honor Flight with a twist,” said Jennie Taylor, the Major Brent Taylor Foundation executive director. “We can’t take those family members who are no longer with us; we want to take their family.”

For Jennie Taylor, there is something sacred at the memorial where her husband’s name, Utah Army National Guard Major Brent Taylor, is immortalized next to thousands of others.

“One really touching element of the monument itself is the piece of steel from ground zero in New York, which, of course, was the day that began it all. Every family member … was deeply impacted by the events of Tuesday, September 2001,” Taylor said. “You had parents from Texas reuniting with parents from Utah who had each buried a son in this great global war on terrorism- united in Georgia- and healing and remembering, laughter and tears.”

Taylor first visited the memorial with her family shortly after her husband was killed in Afghanistan.

“We walked away saying, ‘We need to get more Utah families here.’ Utah families probably don’t even know the wall exists. I don’t know about you, but we don’t vacation to Fort Moore much,” she said.

(Courtesy: Jennie Taylor)

In 2021, the foundation made its first “Family Flight” trip with 10 people from five Gold Star families. After a year of fundraising, Taylor said they raised enough money, about $1,000 per participant, to cover the weekend trip for 14 families, 65 people, in 2023.

“We cover the airfare, the ground transportation, the hotel, the meals. They get to come and connect with other families who unfortunately have been through a similar but who also want to make sure that fallen loved one is not forgotten,” Taylor said.

This year, Taylor is hoping to invite all of Utah’s 80 Gold Star Families from the Global War on Terrorism to the Sept. 6-8 commemoration.

“We’re looking for the family members; they probably don’t know that wall exists. They probably don’t know their son or their brother, or their sister, or their mom has a name on that wall,” she said. “Eighty families could be hundreds of family members … for privacy reasons. They don’t just release to the public [information] of where they live.”

The weekend events include a dinner, rededication of the monument, military ceremonies on Fort Moore, and a concert. With about $200,000 in donations, the foundation is asking for the community’s help in finding the families, to honor the sacrifice of their fallen hero.

In addition to spouses and children, Taylor said brothers and sisters of those killed in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria are also invited.

To participate in the Family Flight for Gold Star families, you can email info to @majorbrenttaylor.com or visit the Major Brent Taylor Foundation website.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

File photo...

Michael Houck

Centerville man drowns during guided snorkeling tour in Hawaii

An 83-year-old Centerville man died to unknown causes while on a snorkeling tour in Kona, Hawaii, Thursday morning.

50 minutes ago

Napoleon Dynamite's home...

Mike Anderson

Preston, Idaho, is still a tourist stop 20 years after ‘Napoleon Dynamite’

"Napoleon Dynamite" is now 20 years after getting its first big showing at the Sundance Film Festival.

1 hour ago

Utah Senators voting on the revised bill on Jan. 25....

Lindsay Aerts

Transgender bathroom access reversed in second major bill change by Utah Senate

For the second day in a row, a major change was made to a bill dealing with transgender bathroom access and privacy spaces.

2 hours ago

Steve Adams on dialysis...

Emma Benson

Are you at risk for kidney disease? 

Steve Adams is not afraid of making friends, even at the dialysis center. 

3 hours ago

One of the Latter-day Saints meetinghouse in Eagle Mountain that was broken into....

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

2 charged in string of Utah County church burglaries face 12 more burglary charges

Three men have been charged with burglarizing Latter-day Saint meetinghouses in Salt Lake County, including two men linked to similar Utah County church burglaries.

3 hours ago

Sarah Scott, 51, died last week after her snowmobile hit a tree in Heber City near Daniels Summit L...

Daniel Woodruff

Bluffdale family mourns wife, mother killed in snowmobile crash

A Utah family is grieving the death of a wife and mother who was killed in a snowmobile crash. Sarah Scott, 51, died last week after her snowmobile hit a tree in Heber City near Daniels Summit Lodge.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Major Brent Taylor Foundation wants to send all of Utah’s Gold Star families to 9/11 memorial