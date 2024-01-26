On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Red Cross plans blood drive in honor of 13-year-old cancer patient

Jan 26, 2024, 3:28 PM | Updated: 3:32 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

CLINTON — According to the American Red Cross, a blood and platelet shortage is happening nationwide that’s affecting Utah families like Shae Hansen’s.

“Cancer patients rely on these blood and platelet donations to help them keep fighting,” Hansen said.

Hansen knows this firsthand, as her 13-year-old son McKay is battling neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer that relies on platelet and blood transfusions.

“So, he gets platelet transfusions every other day currently … In the last three years, he’s had 36 blood transfusions, and he’s getting his 115 platelet transfusion today,” Hansen said.

When McKay is not getting treatment, Shae Hansen said he loves to be outdoors and active with his family.

“Being able to have these transfusions helps him create that life,” she said.

Shae Hansen (right) with her son, McKay (left)

Shae Hansen (right) with her son, McKay (left). (KSL TV)

However, Dr. Walter Kelley, Medical Director for the American Red Cross, said the number of people donating blood nationwide is decreasing.

“I think it’s so important for people to understand that their generosity when it comes to blood donation is really a direct impact on patients,” Kelley said.

Fortunately, he said there has not been anyone who has needed a transfusion who has not gotten one, but there have been significant delays. In fact, due to a shortage of platelets, McKay has faced a delay in his treatment twice.

“As a parent, to know that, you know, that could, I mean, essentially cost him his life of not being able to have that available to him,” Hansen said,

Kelley said there are various options for most people in what they can donate, whether that is blood, plasma, platelets, or a combination.

“Your body builds platelets really fast. So, there are people who donate platelets every month. You can actually even donate a little more frequently than that,” he said.

“To sacrifice something like that for yourself, knowing what an impact it’s making for somebody else, is huge,” Hansen added.

On Jan. 31 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., the Red Cross is holding a blood drive in McKay’s honor at the Clinton West Stake Cultural Hall. If you wish to sign up, visit the Red Cross Blood website and use the sponsor code “LightningMcKay.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Police Vehicles at the Magna Police Precinct....

Alexander Campbell

Unified Police officer strikes child with vehicle

A child was struck by Unified Police officer's vehicle in Manga Friday afternoon.

39 minutes ago

A new bill introduced in the legislature would increase fines for speeding in school crossings from...

Daniel Woodruff

Lawmaker proposes bigger fines for speeding in Utah school zones

A Utah lawmaker is proposing substantially higher fines for speeding in a school zone.

1 hour ago

The crashed police motorcycle....

Michael Houck

St. George police officer is recovering after colliding with a yielding car

A St. George motorcycle officer was transported to the hospital after crashing into a car that yielded the wrong way Friday afternoon.

2 hours ago

Generic photo of a courtroom gavel...

Collin Leonard and Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Box Elder County Commission hopeful is charged in human trafficking case

A Tremonton rancher who is running for a Box Elder County Commission seat is facing a felony charge of human trafficking, accusing him of disturbing mistreatment of one of his workers, a Mexican national.

2 hours ago

The defendant authorities believe to be Nicholas Rossi arrives at Edinburgh Sheriff And Justice Of ...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Judge orders use of reasonable force after Rossi again refuses to attend hearing

Nicholas Rossi was a no-show at a scheduling hearing in Salt Lake County on Friday, after refusing to show in Utah County on Tuesday.

2 hours ago

Rep. Katy Hall...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com 

Utah House OKs final version of diversity, equity, inclusion bill; now it goes to Gov. Cox

Utah lawmakers have reached accord on the proposed overhaul of diversity, equity and inclusion programming at the state's public universities after about a week and a half of debate.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Red Cross plans blood drive in honor of 13-year-old cancer patient