DWR officers seeking information on two deer illegally killed in Tooele County

Jan 30, 2024, 12:11 PM

Conservation officers with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are seeking the public's assista...

Conservation officers with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are seeking the public's assistance after two buck deer were illegally killed last month in Tooele County.  (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Conservation officers with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are seeking the public’s assistance after two buck deer were illegally killed last month in Tooele County.

According to a news release, the two dead deer were found near Middle Canyon Road on Dec. 18. Based upon their investigation, officers say the deer were killed at the same time with a small caliber rifle. They say the deer died sometime between Dec. 15-17.

The DWR says there was no hunts taking place in the area at the time.

“Individuals who unlawfully kill big game animals and other wildlife are stealing opportunities from those who might otherwise harvest the animal lawfully in the future and who need the meat,” said DWR Conservation Officer Jason Anderson in the news release.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the DWR in one of the following ways.

The DWR says a reward may be available for information that leads to the successful prosecution of the individual or individuals responsible. The DWR also says those individuals who provide tips can remain anonymous.

According to the news release, the DWR says more than 1,050 wild animals and fish were legally killed last year, which is valued at more than $619,000.

