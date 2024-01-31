On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Proposal to expand Utah’s earned income tax credit stalls at Legislature

Jan 30, 2024, 6:14 PM | Updated: 6:16 pm

two flags in front of the Utah Capitol...

The new Utah flag flies beneath the state's historical flag at the Utah Capitol on July 9. A recently completed state collection provides access to the more than 7,000 possible new flag designs that were submitted in 2022. (Carter Williams, KSL.com)

(Carter Williams, KSL.com)

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


Daniel Woodruff

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill that would have expanded Utah’s earned income tax credit by making it refundable failed to pass out of a legislative committee Tuesday afternoon.

Rep. Marsha Judkins, R-Provo, who sponsored HB149, said allowing low-income workers to receive any excess credit as a tax refund would help families who truly need it.

“In order to have stable families – in order to have the ability to raise your children — you need to have enough money to pay for rent, food, clothes, education,” Judkins said. “That’s what this program does.”

But most of her fellow Republicans who sit on the House Revenue and Taxation disagreed, voting 2 to 6 to reject the bill with just over a month left in the legislative session.

Rep. Casey Snider, R-Paradise, said he had concerns with “giving money to individuals that they have not earned and giving them a handout.”

Snider also said he was worried about expanding a program that has only existed for two years. Utah enacted the state earned income tax credit in 2022.

Making the credit refundable would have cost the state of Utah more than $75 million annually, according to a fiscal note. Currently, Utah’s nonrefundable credit can reduce the tax burden of low-income workers, but it can’t be paid out as a refund.

The Utah Taxpayers Association opposed the bill, saying Utahns “are better served by a broader, general tax cut.”

A proposal to cut Utah’s income tax rate from 4.65% to 4.55% cleared a key Senate vote Tuesday and is moving through the process.

But Judkins argued an income tax cut will only save Utah families a few dollars.

Of the states that offer an earned income tax credit, Utah’s is one of just a handful that is nonrefundable, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaking to KSL TV about the upcoming 2024 session...

Larry D. Curtis

Cox signs bills to replace diversity offices and regulate transgender bathroom use

Gov. Spencer Cox signed six bills Tuesday, including the transgender bathroom bill and the bill to replace diversity, equity and inclusion offices in Utah's public schools.

54 minutes ago

Unsafe ice conditions at Echo State Park has kept people away from ice fishing. (KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

Unsafe ice conditions keeping people off the lake at Echo State Park

Unsafe ice conditions at Echo State Park has kept people away from ice fishing.

1 hour ago

FILE: hand on laptop keyboard...

Mary Culbertson

Provo woman sentenced to 6 years in prison, $6.4 million in restitution for online romance scam

A Provo woman was ordered to jointly pay $6.4 million with her co-defendants after participating in an online romance scam, targeting women over 65.

2 hours ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Unconscious man pulled from water in Ogden Canyon, rushed to hospital for treatment

The Weber County Sheriff's Office says an unconscious man was pulled from water near state Route 39 in Ogden Canyon on Tuesday afternoon.

2 hours ago

394033 03: (FILE PHOTO) Amelia Earhart stands June 14, 1928 in front of her bi-plane called "Friend...

Eliza Pace

A deep-sea exploration company believes they’ve found Amelia Earhart’s plane

A deep-sea exploration company believes they may have found the wreckage of Amelia Earhart's airplane.

3 hours ago

Avery Whiteskunk was reported missing on Jan. 31, 2004 and his body later found on Mar. 19 the same...

Mary Culbertson

$10,000 reward resurfaces on 20-year anniversary of Ute Mountain Reservation cold case

A Native American man's body was found on Ute Mountain Ute Indian Reservation in 2004.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Proposal to expand Utah’s earned income tax credit stalls at Legislature