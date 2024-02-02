On the Site:
Stop For Students
Cougar ‘rescued’ from tree by West Valley City firefighters and DWR

Feb 1, 2024, 9:47 PM | Updated: 10:06 pm

A cougar in a West Valley City tree....

A cougar in a West Valley City tree. (The West Valley City Fire Department)

(The West Valley City Fire Department)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY — A cougar had to be tranquilized and removed from a tree after a West Valley City resident noticed it Thursday evening.

According to the West Valley City Fire Department, a resident, David, said he noticed something odd in a tree while talking on the phone near 4000 S 5200 W.

“I was talking on the phone and I was like, ‘That doesn’t look right.'” David told firefighters. “And I kept staring at it while I was talking and kind of seeing the tail move, I am like, ‘That’s a freaking mountain lion.'”

A cougar in a West Valley City tree

The cougar in a West Valley City tree. (The West Valley City Fire Department)

David said he brought his dad and brother outside to make sure he wasn’t imagining the big kitty in the tree, but they confirmed it was a cougar and called the authorities.

West Valley City firefighters and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources responded to David’s call to safely get the cougar down.

The West Valley City Fire Department getting the cougar down from the tree.

The West Valley City Fire Department getting the cougar down from the tree. (The West Valley City Fire Department)

According to West Valley City fire, DWR tranquilized the cougar while it was in the tree, but instead of trying to get down on its own, the cougar went to sleep in the tree.

“WVC Fire crews hauled the extra large cat safely back down to the ground so that DWR can return the visitor back where it belongs — safely out of West Valley City!” the fire department’s Facebook post stated. 

“Now, seeing it down here, that thing is big,” David said. “I didn’t expect to see something that big down here. It’s pretty crazy.”

