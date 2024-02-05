On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Police arrest man in stolen USPS truck after standoff

Feb 5, 2024, 3:35 PM | Updated: 5:32 pm

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


Daniel Woodruff

CENTERVILLE  — Police in Centerville arrested a man Monday who barricaded himself inside a stolen mail truck.

Centerville Police Chief Paul Child said the man carjacked the truck earlier in Salt Lake City and ended up in Bountiful where he was involved in a hit-and-run incident on 2600 South just after 1 p.m.

Child said the male driver then tried to run over two people in a business parking lot before traveling through Woods Cross and West Bountiful, ending up in Centerville on Porter Lane.

At that point, Child said, officers tried to stop the mail truck, but the driver crashed into another vehicle and kept going. After entering a parking lot, Child said the driver tried to run over a police officer and then rammed into a Centerville Police cruiser.

The driver then barricaded himself inside the mail truck and refused to obey officers’ commands despite being shot with a Taser multiple times, Child said.

“He eventually moved into the back of the mail truck where there’s a partition there and started throwing items from the back of the truck,” said Child. “He was also throwing items at officers.”

Child said the driver had a knife and acted multiple times as if he had a rifle, pointing an object at officers. The chief said officers used less lethal means to eventually get the man to surrender at approximately 2:15 p.m.

During the ordeal, Child said one officer was bitten, and several other officers had minor injuries such as scratches.

A man in a United States Postal Service truck was detained by police on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (Chopper 5, KSL TV)

The driver, who was not immediately identified, faces a slew of potential charges including aggravated assault, assault on a police officer, theft of mail, evading, resisting arrest, and leaving the scene of a crash.

A Salt Lake City Police Department spokesperson told KSL TV the man was originally reported trying to break into vehicles near 1600 West Northwood Avenue before threatening a postal worker with a knife and stealing the mail truck.

Larry D. Curtis contributed to this report.

