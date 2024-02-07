Church announces groundbreaking date for San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple

SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the groundbreaking for the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple will take place next month.

The ceremony will be held Saturday, March 9. Elder Sean Douglas, General Authority Seventy, will preside at the event. Attendance at the ceremony will be by invitation only.

The temple was one of 17 new temples announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2022.

“Positive spiritual momentum increases as we worship in the temple and grow in our understanding of the magnificent breadth and depth of the blessings we receive there,” President Nelson said as he announced the temples.

According to a church news release, the temple will be built on 3.87 acres of land. It will be a single-story structure and will be roughly 9,300 square feet. Church leaders first announced the temple’s location in October 2022.

According to the release, there are more than 1.5 million church members in Mexico.