Nebraska man arrested in Salt Lake City for attempted child sex abuse

SALT LAKE CITY — 58 year-old Dusty Junior Goodspeed, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to enticing a minor, a second-degree felony.

A probable cause affidavit states that on Sep. 1, 2022, Goodspeed contacted an undercover agent with the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. After being told that the undercover agent was a 13-year-old boy and in junior high school, Goodspeed then asked the presumed teen if he would be interested in attending a renaissance fair and being his boyfriend.

Goodspeed then continued explicit sexual conversations with the undercover agent and made plans to travel to Salt Lake City on Dec. 2, 2022, and was then arrested by the FBI.

During interrogation, Goodspeed admitted to traveling for the purposes of sex with a minor, according to the indictment.

Goodspeed was convicted in Nebraska in 2002 for sexually assaulting a juvenile boy, and during a post-miranda interview, he confessed to sexually assaulting an additional 15 children in Nebraska, all of which were uncharged.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI’s Salt Lake City Division, and brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a naitonwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation. This has been an ongoing project since May 2006.