On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Nebraska man arrested in Salt Lake City for attempted child sex abuse

Feb 6, 2024, 6:40 PM

Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call/Deseret News)

(Ravell Call/Deseret News)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — 58 year-old Dusty Junior Goodspeed, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to enticing a minor, a second-degree felony.

A probable cause affidavit states that on Sep. 1, 2022, Goodspeed contacted an undercover agent with the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. After being told that the undercover agent was a 13-year-old boy and in junior high school, Goodspeed then asked the presumed teen if he would be interested in attending a renaissance fair and being his boyfriend.

Goodspeed then continued explicit sexual conversations with the undercover agent and made plans to travel to Salt Lake City on Dec. 2, 2022, and was then arrested by the FBI.

During interrogation, Goodspeed admitted to traveling for the purposes of sex with a minor, according to the indictment.

Goodspeed was convicted in Nebraska in 2002 for sexually assaulting a juvenile boy, and during a post-miranda interview, he confessed to sexually assaulting an additional 15 children in Nebraska, all of which were uncharged.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI’s Salt Lake City Division, and brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a naitonwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation. This has been an ongoing project since May 2006.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

House bills listed on the House floor. (KSL TV)...

Lindsay Aerts

NIL deals and golf course watering bills underscore transparency concerns

A bill to create parameters around how Utah's college athletes can use their NIL to make money is being worked on in the Utah Legislature.

1 hour ago

Jennifer Love...

Katija Stjepovic

Rebates make clean air upgrades cheaper for Utahns

It's no secret that Utahns are exhausted by our bad air quality but there are ways you can help reduce emissions from your home.

1 hour ago

Some people living in Bountiful went without running water for more than a day and a half. (Shelby ...

Shelby Lofton

‘It’s pretty irregular’, Bountiful hit by multiple water leaks

Some people living in Bountiful went without running water for more than a day and a half.

1 hour ago

Great Salt Lake bed...

Mike Anderson

Dust from Great Salt Lake helps agal blooms thrive, study finds

A new study is putting a large part of the blame for algal blooms on blowing dust.

2 hours ago

One of three charges against Nicholas Rossi were dropped on Tuesday....

Shara Park

One of three charges against Nicholas Rossi dropped after court hearing

One of the three cases against Utah native Nicholas Rossi was dropped on Tuesday, a sexual battery case from 2008.

2 hours ago

Study results shown in an image that was given to participants. A heat map shows participant select...

Mary Culbertson

Is it really different for women walking at night than men? This study has new evidence

A new BYU study shows visual evidence that walking at night is a different experience for men and women.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

Nebraska man arrested in Salt Lake City for attempted child sex abuse