On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSL INVESTIGATES

Truth Test: Fact-checking the Utah governor’s Mexico border comments

Feb 7, 2024, 6:31 PM

Daniella Rivera's Profile Picture

BY DANIELLA RIVERA


Daniella Rivera

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah doesn’t share a border with Mexico. But Gov. Spencer Cox came back with concerns about a surge in border crossings and a flow of drugs from the nation’s southern border to Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall pushed back on any connection between the two.

So, how should Utahns cut through the political back and forth?

The KSL Investigators did so by speaking directly with the agency investigating how drugs like fentanyl, the powerful synthetic opioid, make their way to Utah.

How are drugs arriving in Utah?

The governor’s comments this week came after he joined a group of other Republican governors at the U.S. border with Mexico.

“You can literally walk through, you know, downtown Salt Lake City and see the impacts of those drugs that are coming across the border with Mexico,” Cox told reporters on Sunday.

The governor also said: “That’s another, again, public safety reason that we need to do more to protect our borders. And, and then and then again, fix legal immigration so that people can come through the front door the right way.”

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall fired back, saying there’s no evidence that an increase in migrants crossing the southern U.S. border is influencing drug crimes in her city.

“Our data doesn’t show any increase related to immigration changes at the border,” Mendenhall said.

Data provided by Salt Lake City police shows a 4% decrease in drug cases from 2019 to 2022.

To learn more and gather context, the KSL Investigators sat down with Dustin Gillespie, the assistant special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration in Utah.

There is no question drugs are making their way to Utah and Salt Lake City from Mexico, Gillespie said. In 2023, the DEA seized more fentanyl pills in the Rocky Mountain region than ever before, with more than 664,000 of those pills found in Utah, he told KSL.

So, the governor was right about where the drugs are coming from and an increase. But as for any tie to a surge in migrants seeking asylum, Gillespie said cartels roll the vast majority of those drugs right through legal ports of entry.

“They can put more drugs into a vehicle and get it quickly across the border, than somebody can hand carry across the border, walking,” Gillespie said.

He said that’s been the case for the 17 years he’s worked for the DEA.

“They pack as much as they can into passenger vehicles and tractor trailers and get it across the border,” Gillespie said.

This truth test revealed the governor’s statements lack context and have the potential to mislead.

KSL reached out to the governor’s office Tuesday but did not hear back.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

KSL Investigates

FILE - A line of unsold 2018 Cooper Clubmen sit in a long row at a Mini dealership, March 30, 2018,...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

More people are leasing new cars but does it make sense for you?

Sticker shock is nearly universal for anyone looking for a new car and that has many drivers considering leasing their next car. But is it the right option for you?

19 hours ago

Ron Dimmick has used the same cell phone number for 20 years. But boy, he would sure love if T-Mobi...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt: Utah County man wants cell phone company to stop assigning his number to others

A Utah County man says old mobile provider has assigned his number to someone else 13 times and counting. So, he decided to Get Gephardt.

2 days ago

Three men stand in the snow with four shovels...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

The scoop on snow shovels: Putting the latest options to the test

The KSL Investigators test various types of snow shovels to see which one will save you time, money, and some back pain.

6 days ago

Some passengers are a using a controversial strategy to save money on flights by booking a long fli...

Matt Gephardt

Hidden-city flying can save you money on your airfare, but it comes with big risks

Some passengers are using a controversial strategy to save money on flights by booking a long flight with layovers, but then deliberately skip the last leg of their journey. It can save hundreds of dollars for fliers, but it can also mean big consequences from the airlines.

7 days ago

a woman and a man sit and talk at a long table...

Matt Gephardt

As companies abandon phones, customers are being mis-connected

Get Gephardt has reported that customers don't always find the correct phone numbers online for a business

8 days ago

Shaynie and Trey Hunter look at a photo album at their home in Elk Ridge. (Josh Szymanik,, KSL TV)...

Annie Knox and Daniella Rivera, KSL TV

Mothers who reported abuse say Utah’s family court system is failing their kids 

Custody battles can be messy and devastating to children caught in the middle. Judges are on the lookout for parents who manipulate their kids into taking sides. But are they potentially putting kids in harm's way? KSL investigates. 

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

Truth Test: Fact-checking the Utah governor’s Mexico border comments