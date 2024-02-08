Vacant building burns in Murray near cemetery, 5400 South closed

MURRAY — A fire in a vacant building on Vine Street has closed 5400 South while fire crews battle the blaze.

Murray City Fire Department said fire crews on the two-alarm fire will be in defensive mode for several hours to keep the commercial structure fire from spreading to nearby residences. The building is at 5368 Vine Street has served several purposes in its history, including recently as the old Dead City Haunted House.

No injuries were reported and it is not yet known how the fire started.

It’s located across the street from the Murray City Cemetery with apartments and businesses in the area. The building served as a haunted house and restaurant known as the Wagonmaster Steak Company where patrons dinned in a covered wagon.

Smoke and flames were widely visible Wednesday night around Murray.