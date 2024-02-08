On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Vacant building burns in Murray near cemetery, 5400 South closed

Feb 7, 2024, 8:00 PM | Updated: 8:36 pm

crews dump water on a roof as flames light up the smoke above it...

A vacant building in Murray at 5368 Vine Street, went up in flames Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. No injuries reported. (Alexander Campbell, KSL TV)

(Alexander Campbell, KSL TV)

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


MURRAY — A fire in a vacant building on Vine Street has closed 5400 South while fire crews battle the blaze.

Murray City Fire Department said fire crews on the two-alarm fire will be in defensive mode for several hours to keep the commercial structure fire from spreading to nearby residences. The building is at 5368 Vine Street has served several purposes in its history, including recently as the old Dead City Haunted House.

Smoke billows out behind businesses along 900 East in Murray. A vacant building at 5368 Vine Street, went up in flames Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. No injuries reported. (Eliza Pace, KSL TV) A firefighter stands against the wall of a vacant building in Murray on Vine Street that burned on Feb. 7, 2024. (Murray City Fire Department) A vacant building in Murray at 5368 Vine Street, went up in flames Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. No injuries reported. (Alexander Campbell, KSL TV) A vacant building in Murray at 5368 Vine Street, went up in flames Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. No injuries reported. (Alexander Campbell, KSL TV) A vacant building in Murray at 5368 Vine Street, went up in flames Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. No injuries reported. (Alexander Campbell, KSL TV) A vacant building in Murray at 5368 Vine Street, went up in flames Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. No injuries reported. (Alexander Campbell, KSL TV)

No injuries were reported and it is not yet known how the fire started.

It’s located across the street from the Murray City Cemetery with apartments and businesses in the area. The building served as a haunted house and restaurant known as the Wagonmaster Steak Company where patrons dinned in a covered wagon.

Smoke and flames were widely visible Wednesday night around Murray.

