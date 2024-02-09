On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Church of Jesus Christ, World Food Programme announce joint funding of Caribbean response center

Feb 9, 2024, 3:57 PM | Updated: 3:58 pm

, World Food Program USA president and CEO and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Qu...

Barron Segar, World Food Program USA president and CEO, shakes hands with Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, during a service day, hosted by the church to commemorate the 10th anniversary of its relationship with the United Nations World Food Programme and World Food Program USA, at Bishops’ Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

(Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CASSIDY WIXOM, KSL.COM 


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the World Food Programme celebrated 10 years of partnership Thursday by announcing the joint funding of an emergency response hub in the Caribbean.

The church’s donation of $2 million, combined with the World Food Program USA’s $2.3 million, will fund the construction of an emergency response hub in Barbados, which is expected to be completed this summer.

The Caribbean response center will be a location for disaster relief coordination and storage of emergency food and supplies. Organizers say it’s a first-of-its-kind project that will enable more efficient disaster response throughout an area often hit by hurricanes, floods, droughts, and volcanic eruptions.

The church has been partnering with the World Food Programme since 2014, and Relief Society General President Camille Johnson said the partnership is “critically important.”

President Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society general president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society general president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, boxes food during a service day, hosted by the church to commemorate the 10th anniversary of its relationship with the United Nations World Food Programme and World Food Program USA, at Bishops’ Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

“The church has prioritized the needs of children and women — those that are most vulnerable — and this collaboration allows us to get to that vulnerable population,” she said. “World Food Programme has boots on the ground that can get resources to places; and with the church’s financial help and the resources we have available — not just money, but also people and talent — we have collaborated beautifully for 10 years and blessed millions of people in that time.”

A facility in the Caribbean will make “a whole difference” for millions of people on 22 islands by providing rapid response to victims of natural disasters, said Lola Castro, World Food Programme’s regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Bishop L. Todd Budge, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, and Elder Ulisses Soares, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Bishop L. Todd Budge, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, and Elder Ulisses Soares, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, talk to World Food Program USA board members during a service day, hosted by the church to commemorate the 10th anniversary of its relationship with the United Nations World Food Programme and World Food Program USA, at Bishops’ Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

“Last year, the church and (World Food Programme) managed to support 1.6 million people in nine countries of Latin America and the Caribbean thanks to this partnership,” she said. “Together, we reach more people and we are more effective.”

Leaders from both organizations made the announcement at the Bishop’s Central Warehouse in Salt Lake City against the backdrop of over 150 volunteers working together to pack more than 900 boxes of food that will be sent around the U.S. to those in need. Many of the volunteers were young adults from Utah.

University of Utah student Eliza Stewart said serving at the storehouse was an “incredible opportunity.”

Kambri Jackman boxes food

Kambri Jackman boxes food during a service day, hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of its relationship with the United Nations World Food Programme and World Food Program USA, at Bishops’ Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

“It’s been so fun to be hands-on and to feel like I am actually making a difference. Knowing that this food will go to people who need it and who are wondering where their next meal is coming from, I think, is a great way to help all of us look outside of ourselves and be here for a bigger purpose,” she said.

“I couldn’t be more humble to be here today,” said Barron Segar, CEO of World Food Program USA. “Imagine: 900 families are going to get food because of what we are doing here today.”

“At the World Food Program, we believe that we have to help people here in our backyard as well as our neighbors halfway around the world,” he said. “Food is a basic right, and today we are making sure that local communities have access to food.”

President Johnson said seeing all of the volunteers work together makes her “optimistic for the future.”

“I see all of these young, energetic people who are looking outward,” she said. “I’m joyful when I see these kinds of things happening.”

During this 10-year partnership, the church and World Food Programme have reached 6 million people in 46 countries. Segar said he is grateful for the partnership with the church and that the church is the World Food Programme’s “most important partner.”

“Fewer people are hungry today because of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the World Food Programme,” he said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

blue and red lights mixing from a police car...

Eliza Pace

Man convicted of a sex crime now arrested for raping woman in downtown SLC

A 41-year-old man has been arrested, accused of physically and sexually assaulting a woman in downtown Salt Lake City. 

20 minutes ago

Police lights...

Michael Houck

Three teenagers assault man on TRAX station sending him to hospital, police say

An argument between a man and a teenager became physical on a Utah Department of Transportation TRAX station Thursday evening.

1 hour ago

Blood donor...

Cary Schwanitz

Weekend blood drive in SLC to support sickle cell patients

The Red Cross of Utah is partnering with Calvary Baptist Church to sponsor a blood drive this weekend to help people living with sickle cell.

1 hour ago

FILE: UTA TRAX trains...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Woman accused of holding boy against his will on TRAX, threatening passengers

A woman was arrested Thursday and accused of holding a boy against his will on a TRAX train and then threatening to kill two passengers who tried to help.

2 hours ago

An American Red Cross van in Utah....

Tamara Vaifanua

New Red Cross app can help you and your family in an emergency

Need help with common first aid emergencies? There’s an app for that.

3 hours ago

Utah Legislators in chambers on Capitol HIll....

Lindsay Aerts and Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV

Utah House opens resolution to address actions of education board member Natalie Cline

Utah's House of Representatives opened a resolution to address the actions of board of education member Natalie Cline.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

Church of Jesus Christ, World Food Programme announce joint funding of Caribbean response center