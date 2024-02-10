Granite School District Board approves resolution calling on Natalie Cline to resign

SOUTH SALT LAKE — On Friday, the Granite School District Board passed a resolution condemning embattled Utah State Board of Education member Natalie Cline and calling on her to resign.

Cline has been on the hot seat since a social media post in which the state board member suggested a female high school athlete in the Granite School District was a boy.

“We resolve that such behavior is cowardly, harmful, and unacceptable,” Granite School District Board president Nicole McDermott read during the specially-called meeting. “We call on our colleagues from school boards throughout the state and other elected officials to join us in demanding board member Cline’s immediate resignation from the State Board of Education.”

The only Granite board member, Kim Chandler, dissented, raising concerns about due process for Cline and the unnecessary attention the resolution would bring to the student.

“It makes more of a spectacle of our student for a longer time, and so I don’t believe this is actually helpful,” Chandler said.

After approval of the measure, however, a crowded room of educators and parents stood up and applauded.

“I agree with our governor and everybody else that, yeah, she should resign,” said Shannon Garner, a local educator.“We wish our board was unanimous and sad that one person on our board isn’t in support of fully protecting students.”

The ordeal particularly resonated with Amanda Darrow.

“I absolutely experienced this when I was young—I played basketball growing up, and I had parents say, ‘Why is there a boy on the court?’” Darrow said. “We no longer want to support a space for someone who is going to bully children.”

She added that she sees and supports the high school basketball player and her efforts on the court.

On Thursday, the Granite School District also requested that the Utah State Board of Education formally investigate the matter.

“Her time is over,” Darrow said of Cline. “She needs to resign.”

The Midvale City Council released its own statement condemning Cline, saying it sent a strongly worded letter to her about her recent actions.

“The letter addresses Cline’s targeting of a high school student on social media, highlighting the resulting stress and potential harm inflicted upon the student, as well as the broader impact on community integrity,” the council statement said.

The city council hopes that Cline will resign as they lost trust in her ability to lead in office.