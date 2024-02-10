Taylor Swift expected to make epic journey from Tokyo to the Super Bowl. Will she make it in time?
Feb 10, 2024, 9:50 AM
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Feb 10, 2024, 9:50 AM
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Denis Villeneuve doesn't feel like he came back to Arrakis for "Dune: Part Two." In his mind, he never left. The sequel, which opens in theaters on March 1, is the culmination of a six-year filmmaking journey, preceded by 40 years of dreaming about it.
20 hours ago
Country music fans are celebrating Toby Keith's rich collection of songs in the wake of his death from stomach cancer.
22 hours ago
The Kremlin confirms that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been interviewed by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
3 days ago
The countdown is now underway for members of the world famous Tabernacle Choir on Temple Square. In just two weeks it will be flying to the Philippines for the second leg of its world tour titled "Hope."
4 days ago
his is Taylor Swift's week. It's hard to remember a star of Swift 's stature straddling so many roles, spanning so much of the globe, covering so many corners of the culture and doing so much of it in the spotlight she will have between Sunday's Grammy Awards and the coming Sunday's Super Bowl — with four Tokyo concerts in between.
4 days ago
Taylor Swift is having a week of big events, globetrotting and media attention that is rare even for a star of her stature.
4 days ago
Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.
Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.
Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.
Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.
Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.
These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.