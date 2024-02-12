On the Site:
1 dead, 1 injured in Sandy shooting

Feb 12, 2024, 6:03 AM | Updated: 7:24 am

Sandy police at the scene of a shooting on Feb. 12, 2024. (Derek Petersen, KSL TV)...

Sandy police at the scene of a shooting on Feb. 12, 2024. (Derek Petersen, KSL TV)

(Derek Petersen, KSL TV)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

SANDY — One man was killed while another was injured in a shooting in Sandy early Monday morning.

Sgt. Greg Moffitt with the Sandy Police Department said officers responded to the area of 635 E. 7800 South around 3:30 a.m. after receiving reports of shots being fired.

A man in his 30s was killed while a man in his 20s was transported to an area hospital. An update on his condition was not immediately available.

Moffitt told KSL TV’s Karah Brackin that two people are being questioned in connection to the shooting, but they have not been confirmed as suspects as of 6:45 a.m.

Police have closed 7800 South between 500 East and 700 East while they investigate.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

