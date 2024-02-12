Latter-day Saint missionary seriously injured after being hit by truck in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY — A sister missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been hospitalized with serious injuries after she was hit by a pickup truck on Friday.

Church officials said Sister Hillary Lamphere, of Ronan, Montana, was serving in the Utah Salt Lake City West Mission at the time of the crash.

“Sister Lamphere’s parents are grateful for the prayers being offered for their daughter and the comfort and support they are receiving from family and friends,” Church spokesperson Sam Penrod said.

The crash remains under investigation. Family members said Sister Lamphere suffered a broken collarbone and broke several bones in her neck in the crash.

