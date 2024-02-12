On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Church announces dedication, open house dates for the Casper Wyoming Temple

Feb 12, 2024, 4:02 PM | Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 7:33 am

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the Casper Wyomin...

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the Casper Wyoming Temple will be dedicated on Oct. 13, 2024. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday that the Casper Wyoming Temple will be dedicated later this year.

The temple will be dedicated in two sessions on Sunday, Oct. 13, by Elder Quentin L. Cook, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The sessions are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and will be broadcast to all congregations within the temple district.

A public open house will be held from Aug. 29 to Sept. 14, with the exception of Sundays. A media day will be held on Aug. 26, while invited guests will tour the temple Aug. 27-28.

President Russell M. Nelson announced the Wyoming temple in April 2021. It was one of 20 temples announced at the time.

Currently, the Church has an operating temple in Star Valley, Wyoming, and one planned for Cody, Wyoming.

Other temple news

The First Presidency also announced Monday that the Manti Utah Temple will be rededicated in one session on Sunday, April 21 at 5 p.m. Church leaders said church meetings should be held at their regular times on that day.

The rededication date was previously last November.

The Manti Utah Temple will be rededicated in one session on Sunday, April 21 at 5 p.m., 2024. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Church leaders also announced the Orlando Florida Temple will close this summer for extensive renovations. Starting in July, church members in the area are encouraged to attend other temples during the closure. The open house and rededication date will be announced at a later date.

The Orlando Florida Temple was announced in 1990 and dedicated in 1994. It serves church members in Florida, Georgia, Jamaica and Puerto Rico.

Brazil temples

The church also released exterior renderings of the Natal and Teresina Brazil temples. According to a church news release, roughly 1.5 million church members live in Brazil, and there are more than 2,175 congregations.

Rendering of the Teresina Brazil Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) Rendering of the Natal Brazil Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

We’ve all encountered the latest gratuity trend. So, do you reward service that hasn’t happened...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

People hate tipping before they’re served, but does it affect the quality of service?

Should you reward service that hasn’t happened yet? Matt Gephardt digs into the new push to receive a gratuity before any work is done.

13 hours ago

Utah lawmakers are considering a proposal to boost the number of children allowed in unlicensed day...

Daniel Woodruff

More kids in unlicensed day care? Utah Legislature mulls changing state law

Utah lawmakers are considering a proposal to boost the number of children allowed in unlicensed day care facilities.

13 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: A view inside Allegiant Stadium prior to Super Bowl LVIII on Febru...

Shelby Lofton

Utah family business made flag featured at Super Bowl

A family-owned business in Sandy made it to the international stage. 

15 hours ago

A structure fire in North Salt Lake Monday evening left nine puppies dead and one person hurt, acco...

Mark Jones

North Salt Lake house fire leaves one person hurt, nine puppies dead

A structure fire in North Salt Lake Monday evening left nine puppies dead and one person hurt, according to South Davis Metro Fire.

15 hours ago

An initiative is being made to create a Great Salt Lake license plate. (https://gslplate.weebly.com...

KSL TV

Democrats pushing initiative that will create a Great Salt Lake license plate

Utah State Senate Democrats are pushing an initiative that would create a Great Salt Lake license plate.

15 hours ago

The Granite Education Foundation received a critical donation of 650 new Adidas shoes Monday, weeks...

Shara Park

Granite Education Foundation receives donation of new shoes, weeks after stolen goods were reported

The Granite Education Foundation received a critical donation of 650 new Adidas shoes Monday, weeks after someone broke into their warehouse and stole thousands of dollars in goods.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Church announces dedication, open house dates for the Casper Wyoming Temple