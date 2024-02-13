Democrats pushing initiative that will create a Great Salt Lake license plate

SALT LAKE CITY — State Senate Democrats are pushing an initiative that would create a Great Salt Lake license plate.

The purchase of a special license plate will support conservation of the Great Salt Lake.

Kicking off water week with an update on the GSL Plate initiative! @jennifer_plumb‘s passing of S.B. 92 paved the way for the creation of the new Great Salt Lake Plate, contributing to the preservation of this vital ecosystem. pic.twitter.com/JOYPkFLIZd — Utah Senate Democrats (@UtahSenDems) February 13, 2024

There are two steps to getting a Great Salt Lake license plate, log onto this website. On the site, you can fill out an application form, scan it and email it to greatsaltlake@gmail.com or mail it to GSL Preservation Plate , PO Box 58303, Salt Lake City, Utah 84158.

The second step is sending $46 via Venmo to @greatsaltlake or include a check with your application, the Utah Senate Democrats posted on X.

Step 2: Venmo $46 to @greatsaltlakeplate or include a check with your application. We’re just 100 sign-ups away from our goal of 500! Let’s make it happen! — Utah Senate Democrats (@UtahSenDems) February 13, 2024