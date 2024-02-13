On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Democrats pushing initiative that will create a Great Salt Lake license plate

Feb 12, 2024, 8:08 PM | Updated: 9:36 pm

An initiative is being made to create a Great Salt Lake license plate. (https://gslplate.weebly.com/)

BY KSL TV


SALT LAKE CITY — State Senate Democrats are pushing an initiative that would create a Great Salt Lake license plate.

The purchase of a special license plate will support conservation of the Great Salt Lake.

There are two steps to getting a Great Salt Lake license plate, log onto this website. On the site, you can fill out an application form, scan it and email it to greatsaltlake@gmail.com or mail it to GSL Preservation Plate , PO Box 58303, Salt Lake City, Utah 84158.

The second step is sending $46 via Venmo to @greatsaltlake or include a check with your application, the Utah Senate Democrats posted on X.

 

 

 

