North Salt Lake house fire leaves one person hurt, nine puppies dead

NORTH SALT LAKE — A structure fire in North Salt Lake Monday evening left nine puppies dead and one person hurt, according to South Davis Metro Fire.

The fire occurred at a duplex in the area of 148 Orchard Drive around 5:30 p.m.

Josh Hardy, battalion chief with South Davis Metro Fire, said one person suffered smoke inhalation and taken to the University of Utah hospital in stable condition.

Fire crews also located a snake inside the home, and they say it was OK.

The fire was located in the basement of the home. As of 7:50 p.m., the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.