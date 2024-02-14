On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Man arrested in connection with a house fire that killed 9 puppies

Feb 13, 2024, 7:29 PM | Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 2:26 pm

A structure fire in North Salt Lake Monday evening left nine puppies dead and one person hurt, acco...

A structure fire in North Salt Lake Monday evening left nine puppies dead and one person hurt, according to South Davis Metro Fire. (Alston Crosby)

(Alston Crosby)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSLTV.com

NORTH SALT LAKE — A man who was dragged from a burning North Salt Lake house told police he intentionally started the fire and knew the nine puppies killed were in the house when he started the blaze.

Jason Mathew Cobb, 42, was booked into jail for investigation of aggravated arson, a felony, and nine counts of aggravated cruelty to an animal. Police arrived at the house fire on Orchard Drive and found Cobb, who regained consciousness after a neighbor dragged him out of the home.

North Salt Lake Police Department officers said Cobb was agitated and told them he was “nuts,” according to probable cause documents. Cobb told officers he started the fire in an attempt to take his own life. In court documents, police said Cobb “appeared to be under the influence of an illegal substance.”

North Salt Lake house fire leaves one person hurt, nine puppies dead

Police said as they were talking to Cobb, they saw firefighters take nine puppies out of the home. Efforts to resuscitate the dogs failed. Cobb was taken to a hospital.

Two officers visited Cobb at the hospital and said they after they advised him of his rights, he was willing to speak with them.

Cobb allegedly told police he used a pressurized can and a flammable liquid to start the fire, lighting his bed on fire.

“Jason told officers that he was hearing voices and was on crystal meth, which he smoked earlier that day,” documents state. With a search warrant, after the fire, investigators located evidence in the pile of bed springs that were once Cobb’s bed.

Arson investigators said there were obvious signs of spilled accelerant on the remains of the carpet in Cobb’s bedroom. North Salt Lake police collected the items and booked them into evidence.

“Jason’s room in the basement was badly damaged due to the fire,” documents state.

Cobb was treated at the University of Utah Hospital and then placed in custody by University of Utah police transferred to North Salt Lake police and then booked into jail.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Utah High Patrol trooper Steve (Odie) Myer....

Michael Houck

UHP trooper who fell from overpass during police chase expected to recovery

The UHP trooper who fell off an overpass during a police chase is in stable condition at the hospital but has "a long road to recovery," police say.

2 hours ago

Herriman High students handed out flowers to every girl on Valentine's Day to make sure they know h...

Karah Brackin

Herriman High students making Valentine’s Day special for others

To make sure no one was left out on Valentine's Day, students at Herriman High School handed out flowers to all girls.

3 hours ago

Gavin speaking about his interest in science and technology, and his want for a forever home....

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: Gavin loves to tinker with technology and is open about his adoption journey

14-year-old Gavin has a special interest in science and technology and wants to work for the military when he grows up.

3 hours ago

School board member Natalie Cline is the focus of a special school board meeting Wednesday, stemmin...

Tim Vandernack, KSL.com

Natalie Cline braces to defend herself, decries harassment by Utah Board of Education

A Utah school board member has come under fire for a Facebook post she made that critics say took aim at a girls high school basketball player.

4 hours ago

Utah's soon-to-be historical and new state flags fly above the Utah Capitol on Monday. Organizers o...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Organizers expect initiative to overturn Utah flag will fail as they take issue to the courts

Organizers of an initiative that seeks to pause the implementation of a new state flag said Tuesday that they expect the measure will not get enough signatures by a Thursday deadline for reasons they're suing over.

7 hours ago

The state has put a St. George assisted living facility on conditional license status after the rec...

Ashley Imlay, KSL.com

St. George assisted living home warned by state after resident dies after being found in freezer

The state has put a St. George assisted living facility on conditional license status after the recent death of a resident who became trapped in the facility's kitchen freezer and later died.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Man arrested in connection with a house fire that killed 9 puppies